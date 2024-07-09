The Popular Southern Airport That's Been Ranked As One Of The Worst In The US

Making it onto a list can sometimes be a good thing, but not when you're an airport that's been called the worst to fly out of. For the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW), that's the reality. This massive airport, the second largest in the country, is notoriously busy all the time, so it's no wonder travelers are less keen to wander this behemoth. And when you're also the third busiest airport in the world, things are bound to go wrong, especially on the worst travel days of the year.

Advertisement

Yet, DFW is no stranger to lists like this. In 2022, Upgraded Points conducted a survey of readers to identify their biggest complaints about airlines and airports. As a result, 14% of respondents indicated that DFW was the airport they had the most complaints about flying in or out of. If customer reviews on Skytrax are any indication, DFW has a lot of struggles, with many reviewers pointing to the overwhelming size and age of the airport as the biggest issue.

One DFW local/reviewer wrote: "The terminal layouts are too spread out with often no possible way of walking between them... The parking garages are of an ancient design with no elevators or escalators except in Terminal D... Other than Terminal D, the entire airport is very dated, inefficient and not up to the standards set by airports in more sophisticated parts of the world." And that's just the beginning of this airport's perceived problems.

Advertisement