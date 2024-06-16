The Scary Reason Flights Keep Feeling Bumpier And Bumpier

In the last few years, flights have become pretty bumpy. Frequent and less active fliers alike may have noticed that turbulence has grown more common during flights than in the past. Jostling flight attendants back to their jump seats or scurrying passengers away from the bathrooms, turbulence can be alarming — especially given its increasing frequency and severity. That means more potential for injury, nervous flying, and even missing out on in-flight food and beverage service.

Professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading Paul Williams told CNN that, based on his research, turbulence appears to have gotten worse. "We ran some computer simulations and found that severe turbulence could double or triple in the coming decades," he advised the outlet. In addition to added severity, the amount of time fliers will experience turbulence will likely also go up. "Typically, on a transatlantic flight, you might expect 10 minutes of turbulence," Williams added. "I think that in a few decades this may increase to 20 minutes or to half an hour. The seat belt sign will be switched on a lot more, unfortunately for passengers."

Although you can remind yourself that turbulence rarely causes plane crashes or turn to a turbulence anxiety app to help alleviate your fears, the uptick in turbulence may still frighten you. What has caused this trend? And can humans do anything to stop it?

