This Iconic, Gorgeous Road Trip Route Is Considered One Of Hawaii's Most Dangerous

Originally built by the U.S. Army in 1942, remote Saddle Road crosses the Big Island of Hawaii, connecting Waimea in the west and Hilo, Hawaii's most underrated city, in the East. Until this century, it was a crumbling, one-lane road widely considered to be a dangerous disaster, so treacherous that rental car companies often forbade you to drive on it.

Picture volcanic landscapes so otherworldly that NASA uses them to simulate Mars, with weather patterns so unpredictable you need to carry emergency rations on what ought to be a 2-hour drive. It's now fully paved, with passing lanes, but that doesn't mean it's entirely safe. In a 2023 survey conducted by Gunther Mitsubishi, American drivers named it the 4th most feared road trip in the nation (via the Big Island Gazette).

The 50-plus mile road — also known as the Daniel K. Inouye Highway or Route 200 — was originally named for the high pass it crosses, the more than 6,600-foot Humu'ula Saddle that divides the twin volcanic peaks of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. Speaking of dangers, for example, when Mauna Loa erupted in 2022, lava flows came within 1.8 miles of Saddle Road, where throngs gathered to watch, resulting in at least one traffic fatality.

