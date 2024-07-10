Think Twice Before Visiting This Asian Country, Despite Its Undeniable Natural Beauty

When it comes to a nuanced combination of nature and deep culture, Myanmar takes the cake. With areas like Old Bagan to visit, golden pagodas to admire, and greenery to explore, there are so many adventures to be had. However, visitors need to know that Myanmar has been considered one of the most dangerous places for tourists to go since 2021, and it's not just because of the crocodiles on Ramree Island.

Advertisement

Myanmar (still called Burma by the U.S. government) is listed as a "Do Not Travel" risk level by the State Department. In February 2021, a military coup took place, as the semi-democratic government was overthrown. Ever since, the nation has been rife with civil unrest and armed conflict, per the State Department. Among the concerns for travelers listed by the State Department are lack of emergency medical access, inadequate healthcare, armed conflict, wrongful detention, random enforcement of laws, and unexploded landmines.

Despite these issues, Myanmar reopened its borders for tourism in early 2022. It should be noted that the county's Ministry of Hotels & Tourism statistics on tourism end in 2022, just a year after the coup. By 2022, only 3% of total visitors to Myanmar came from the U.S., as the vast majority came from other Asian countries, and only 25% of all tourists to the country were women. It's considerably safer to visit other beautiful destinations, like Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, but there's a lot to know if you're set on Myanmar.

Advertisement