Think Twice Before Visiting This Asian Country, Despite Its Undeniable Natural Beauty
When it comes to a nuanced combination of nature and deep culture, Myanmar takes the cake. With areas like Old Bagan to visit, golden pagodas to admire, and greenery to explore, there are so many adventures to be had. However, visitors need to know that Myanmar has been considered one of the most dangerous places for tourists to go since 2021, and it's not just because of the crocodiles on Ramree Island.
Myanmar (still called Burma by the U.S. government) is listed as a "Do Not Travel" risk level by the State Department. In February 2021, a military coup took place, as the semi-democratic government was overthrown. Ever since, the nation has been rife with civil unrest and armed conflict, per the State Department. Among the concerns for travelers listed by the State Department are lack of emergency medical access, inadequate healthcare, armed conflict, wrongful detention, random enforcement of laws, and unexploded landmines.
Despite these issues, Myanmar reopened its borders for tourism in early 2022. It should be noted that the county's Ministry of Hotels & Tourism statistics on tourism end in 2022, just a year after the coup. By 2022, only 3% of total visitors to Myanmar came from the U.S., as the vast majority came from other Asian countries, and only 25% of all tourists to the country were women. It's considerably safer to visit other beautiful destinations, like Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, but there's a lot to know if you're set on Myanmar.
Civilian attacks are common in Myanmar
Since the military coup in 2021, the military junta has become tenuous in its leadership and there has been a large uptick in civilian attacks. According to the United Nations, this tactic is a means to force the public (which largely opposes the junta) to submit. "While desperate and increasingly isolated, the junta remains extremely dangerous," Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said to the Human Rights Council in March 2024.
Andrews told the council that in the months prior, the junta had increased attacks on civilians "fivefold." This civil unrest and armed conflict are a big part of the reason why the State Department warns against visiting Myanmar, namely because the conflict can change at any time, even across different parts of the country. It is also not uncommon for visitors to be detained without access to their country's consulate and the U.S. government may not be able to intervene. The State Department additionally warns that those with dual citizenship between the U.S. and Myanmar/Burma may be forced into military service.
Even outside the current armed conflict, tourists have been killed by rogue landmines for years. In November 2019, a German visitor was hiking in Myanmar when a landmine detonated and killed them. At the time, the Landmine Monitor Report named Myanmar as a top offender and the only country that was still placing new landmines.
What to do if you must travel to Myanmar
Technically, tourism in Myanmar is open. Visitors are allowed, though anyone entering the country or traveling within is required to have a visa. Per the U.S. Embassy in Burma (Myanmar), there is a visa upon arrival program which doesn't require pre-application for a visa but warns that it is not easy to navigate and inapplicable to tourists. If you absolutely must travel to Myanmar for whatever reason, there are a few ways to try and keep yourself safe.
For example, follow the local laws very closely. If there is a curfew or orders to remain where you are, obey them. Before you leave, be sure to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (or STEP), purchase travel medical insurance with evacuation, and scrub your online presence. That last step is emphasized by the State Department for your personal safety.
Per the State Department this means: "Erase any sensitive photos, comments, or other materials that could be considered controversial or provocative by local groups from your social media pages, cameras, laptops, and other electronic devices prior to travel." If going to Myanmar is something you have to do, be sure to read up on everything you need to know about travel insurance as well.