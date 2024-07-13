The 5 Best Destinations To Snorkel In Kauai, According To Visitors
As the Hawaiian island for those who like rugged, sporty, and stunning outdoor adventures, Kauai's ravishing coastline abounds with gorgeous tropical hiking trails, swimmable waterfalls, caves, and cliffs galore to explore. It also happens to feature some of the top places for snorkeling in the Hawaiian Islands, some of which you can only learn of by virtual word-of-mouth in online forums.
We've done the research to uncover the current best. Some are perfect for beginners, while others are better for experts. Some shine in summer, others in winter. You can access most directly from the beach, so you don't even need to book a tour on a snorkel boat, making it easy to combine a morning of communing with the undersea world with an afternoon hike or windsurfing lesson.
Tripadvisor reviewers can be candidly descriptive, while on Reddit, locals often jump into the discussion, revealing tips and tricks that can make all the difference to your vacation experience. For instance, veteran Kauai Redditors advise skipping the on-island snorkel gear rentals — you can buy a set at Costco for much less if you plan on snorkeling more than once. We used accounts like these from actual visitors to put together our picks of the best snorkel spots on the Garden Island.
Poipu Beach
While you'll want to take a boat tour of the Nā Pali Coast, so stunning it doesn't even look real, regulars on Reddit say not to book a trip on a snorkel boat in Kauai. The reason? "Underwhelming" and "unimpressive" stops compared to the snorkeling you can access directly from Kauai's many beaches, such as the delights at the public Poipu Beach. Good year-round, the south shore destination has showers, restrooms, and lifeguards, making it an excellent option for beginners and kids.
A tombolo, a small island connected to the mainland by a sand spit, divides Poipu (head to the west for the best snorkeling) and protects its reef areas. The shallow, sheltered waters teem with a veritable aquarium of species. You might see exotic zebra moray eels, glowing yellowfin goatfish, showy parrot fish crunching coral with their beaks, the yellow, black, and white striped Moorish idol, and the horned bluespine unicornfish.
Tripadvisor visitors identified watching the sea turtles march up the sand to take a nap (volunteers guard them and will answer questions from curious children, too) as a favorite post-snorkel treat. If you want to beat the crowds, go upscale with a stay at the beachfront Ko'a Kea Resort, where you can walk to Poipu's snorkeling grounds from your room — you'll still arrive plenty early even after a sunrise yoga class at the resort.
Anini Beach
Anini Beach on Kauai's North Shore boasts Hawaii's longest fringe coral reef. Not only does this guarantee a riot of colorful fish, but it shelters the snorkeling grounds from the waves and currents in summer, making it one of the more protected spots (the South Shore destinations on this list are better in the wintertime) with good visibility. Visitors describe it as calm as a pond, making it a more laid-back alternative than Poipu but still ideal for small children.
Lifeguards do not watch over Anini Beach, but long, shallow sandy stretches let you wade out to the coral reef unobstructed. You can float over the reef, gazing down at the flora and fauna below — just don't make these common first-time snorkeler mistakes, like touching the coral. Look for the Hawaiian state fish, the Humuhumunukunukuapua'a. The clownishly colorful reef-dweller is a loner, making it a delight to come across one (good luck pronouncing its name when bragging about the sighting later).
Snorkel in the morning before the winds disturb the peaceful waters' clarity; then, in the afternoon, try some windsurfing, as the protected lagoon makes Anini ideal for learning wind sports. For adventurous types who want to experience the island's rustic charms, you can camp at Anini for $3, making it a good destination for a budget vacation. According to reviewers on Google, you can set up your tent and camp right on the beach.
Hideaways Beach
Once upon a time, the North Shore beach known as Tunnels was Kauai's premiere summer snorkeling destination, but the most scenic parts of the fragile habitat have since closed to snorkelers, often observed standing on the coral — you wouldn't want someone standing on your head if you were a coral, would you? However, you can still access a different, far less populated snorkel beach nearby, appropriately called Hideaways. Reach it by burning a few calories hiking down a steep hill many described as so "treacherous" that you'll need to use the ropes hung alongside to steady yourself on the 15-minute descent. But hey, if surfers can carry boards down in the winter surf season, you can get there with a snorkel in summer.
Hideaways offers "world class snorkeling" comparable to that at Tunnels, according to one Redditor. And since you plan to make the effort to hike in, go the extra mile and read up on how to snorkel safely around coral reefs for the best experience. Your reward? "Gorgeous clear water teeming with fish, turtles, and eagle ray. Spectacular snorkeling and great view of Bali Hai from beach," wrote one Tripadvisor. The coral will greet you as you wade into the water, as you can see in the picture above.
Ke'e Beach
Ke'e Beach, located inside Ha'ena State Park, requires an advance reservation for parking or a shuttle bus ride. These can be tricky to get, as you need to log onto the system at 6 a.m. 30 days before your visit to snag one, but it's worth persisting. The system launched after 2018 storms required the area to be rebuilt, with the quota reservation system designed to dial back the environmental impact of tourists. As a result, the crowd-free solitude in which you can commune with the wildlife makes the experience extra special.
Ha'ena State Park is the place to combine a hike on a section of the iconic yet dangerous Kalalau Trail with a day of snorkeling — the permits for the beach and the trailhead are one and the same. The trail's full 11 miles are a massive undertaking, but hiking the first 2 miles to the first big viewpoint is a great pursuit after a relaxing morning of snorkeling.
"This might be my favorite beach. It's tranquil, crystal clear, filled with life, and you feel like you're on the edge of the world," shared one Ke'e Beach visitor on Tripadvisor. Look for two-toned blue and yellow damselfish, chameleon-like, color-changing goatfish, and convict fish in their jailhouse stripes. It's no wonder so many locals call Ke'e their preferred snorkel beach on the island, with some even describing it as the best snorkeling in Hawaii.
Lehua Crater
How about crowning your Kauai vacation with a day trip by boat to Hawaii's "Forbidden Island" to snorkel pristine, undisturbed reefs sheltered within the submerged, semi-circular cone of a volcano? The Lehua Crater off the shore of Ni'ihau Island, 18 miles from Kauaii, is widely considered worth leaving the beach to reach. Long identified as one of the top ten island reefs for diving and snorkeling, the crater is the only destination on this list you can't swim to, but visitors agree it's spectacular, with some of the best snorkeling you'll find anywhere in the world. "Absolutely world class ... The Lehua Crater there is amazing!" one Redditor shared.
This privately owned island has been closed to outsiders for over 150 years to preserve the culture and language of the few hundred native Hawaiians who live there. With no modern human technology and no rivers running into the sea, the waters encircled by this crescent of land reliably feature exceptional visibility, usually around 70 feet. When plankton cloud the waters, which occasionally happens, the silver lining is the feeding frenzy among the fish — just relax, tread water, and watch the colorful pageant unfold. You might see a shark, so be mindful of the features that attract sharks to snorkelers (the clear, calm waters here are positives). Better yet, you have a good chance of spotting a Hawaiian monk seal, as this is one of the few places they still frequent. Silver lining number two? Sighting whales and dolphins on the boat ride over and back.
Our methodology
We combed through reviews on Tripadvisor and Google and pored over threads on Reddit's r/Kauai and r/VisitingHawaii in search of insider advice on snorkeling destinations to identify undiscovered gems and rule out overrated spots. We also noted the best locations for different types of snorkelers, such as beginners and solitude-seekers. We gave special consideration to the well-informed opinions of frequent visitors and locals, as knowing the best time of year (even day) to visit Hawaii's beaches can make all the difference between a five-star experience and a dud of a trip. Given the island's tricky winds, waves, and currents, you should always look up conditions before heading out for a beach day in Kauai on a site like SafeBeachDay.com. Happy snorkeling!