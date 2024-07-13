The 5 Best Destinations To Snorkel In Kauai, According To Visitors

As the Hawaiian island for those who like rugged, sporty, and stunning outdoor adventures, Kauai's ravishing coastline abounds with gorgeous tropical hiking trails, swimmable waterfalls, caves, and cliffs galore to explore. It also happens to feature some of the top places for snorkeling in the Hawaiian Islands, some of which you can only learn of by virtual word-of-mouth in online forums.

We've done the research to uncover the current best. Some are perfect for beginners, while others are better for experts. Some shine in summer, others in winter. You can access most directly from the beach, so you don't even need to book a tour on a snorkel boat, making it easy to combine a morning of communing with the undersea world with an afternoon hike or windsurfing lesson.

Tripadvisor reviewers can be candidly descriptive, while on Reddit, locals often jump into the discussion, revealing tips and tricks that can make all the difference to your vacation experience. For instance, veteran Kauai Redditors advise skipping the on-island snorkel gear rentals — you can buy a set at Costco for much less if you plan on snorkeling more than once. We used accounts like these from actual visitors to put together our picks of the best snorkel spots on the Garden Island.

