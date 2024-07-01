One Of The World's Best Coastlines Is This Hawaiian Gem So Stunning It Doesn't Look Real

Hawaii is known for its striking mountains, Insta-worthy beaches, and lush landscapes. One coastline, in particular, delivers on these expectations and more. In fact, the northwest coast of Kauai is a region that incorporates all of those elements in the most dynamic ways. With a mixture of sandy and rocky shores and a backdrop of steep and colorful cliffs, the Nā Pali Coast in Kauai, Hawaii, will especially make you wonder if you're in a virtual reality.

Advertisement

Unlike destinations with tourist traps you should skip when visiting Hawaii, the Nā Pali Coast is a must-see if you make it to the island of Kauai, also known as the Garden Isle. Although its harsh landscape makes it more difficult to get to than some of the island's other attractions, the fact that it's a place like few others makes it worth the effort. With an otherworldly ruggedness, visitors get a taste of nature's forces while enjoying incomparable natural beauty. Fortunately, there are many ways you can view sections of this 17-mile stretch of coastline, where a trip is guaranteed to be memorable.