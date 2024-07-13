The Best Transportation Tips To Blend In Like A Local On Your Trip To New York City

Whenever you visit a new place, locals will likely recognize you as a tourist. Multiple tells will give you away, including how you dress, staring at your phone directions, not skipping the tourist traps in Times Square, and struggling to maneuver through public transit. Little will reveal your out-of-towner status in a place like New York City than clumsily attempting to board a crowded train car. But what difference does it make if you don't understand public transportation?

Advertisement

It might matter a lot — perhaps not in the grand scheme of your vacation, but in helping you blend in rather than sticking out as a tourist (and an obvious mark for pickpockets). NYC has one of the world's largest (and oldest) public transit systems, and millions of people utilize it every day. The subway system has 472 train stations, which you might find intimidating if you don't take the train regularly. Plus, tourists will likely traverse some of the busiest stops, such as Times Sq-42 St.

Don't let the vastness of NYC frighten you, though! The fascinating city is far too magnificent to brush aside so easily. Instead, learn to navigate the Big Apple like a New Yorker. Who knows, maybe someone will even ask you for directions to Herald Square or a list of the best celebrity-spotting locations.

Advertisement