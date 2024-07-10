The Biggest Dangers Of Visiting National Parks In The Summer And How To Avoid Them

Summertime is a terrific opportunity to see something new, so much so that more than 50% of Americans plan at least one summer vacation. It comes as no surprise that many vacationers head to the great outdoors for their adventures. A great number of them, more than 300 million, choose national parks as a vacation destination. Yet, there are hazards when visiting these parks in the summertime.

National Parks Service Spokesperson Grace Hassler spoke exclusively to Islands, and said there is a lot to do and see in America's nearly 430 national parks with every destination option from historic sites to beaches. National parks are appealing to a swath of travelers for various reasons. You can venture into lesser known national parks to avoid crowds or set off to one of the most iconic ones of all. This could be the summer you find out what makes the Grand Canyon so grand.

Before you hit the trail though, Hassler suggests making a few plans to keep yourself safe. First things first, acquaint yourself with the park. "Parks are wonderful places to visit and recreate, and there are many things visitors can do to ensure they have the best possible experience while visiting them," Hassler said. "[And] visit the park's website in advance to learn about alerts and park rules." You could even screenshot or print out important information to have on hand in case you lose cell service in the park or your battery runs low.

