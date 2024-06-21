This Underrated National Park Is An Arizona Gem With Breathtaking Desert Scenery

Pop quiz: What living being is hundreds of years old, weighs up to 6 tons, stands 45 feet tall, and can grow up to 25 arms? That would be the mighty Saguaro Cactus. Saguaro National Park (pronounced sa-WHA-ro, with no "g" sound) is named after the giant, columnar cactus whose ribbed, dusty green arms reach for the sky. Once at risk, there are now 2 million Saguaro in the 91,000-acre park, located in a part of the Sonoran Desert known as the Arizona Upland.

Advertisement

This region has five seasons instead of four: Spring, the dry "foresummer," the summer monsoons, fall, and winter, or just think of them as really hot, hotter, hottest, really hot again, then cool (surprisingly, winter here can even see a light dusting of snow). Foresummer, in May and June, is very dry and very hot, but it's also the season when crowns of white flowers appear on the night-blooming saguaro cacti. So, every season has something to offer (just watch that foresummer/summer heat).

The Park is split into two parts: The Tucson Mountain District to the west of Tucson and the Rincon Mountain District to the east. The two are less than an hour apart, and each has its own charms. And if you anticipate visiting often, or heading for other national parks within a year's time — like if you're planning the perfect U.S. road trip — here's how to figure out if an America the Beautiful National Pass is worth the price for you.

Advertisement