Italian Locals Will Side-Eye You For Placing One Common Coffee Order After Morning Passes

No matter where you are in the world, if you need your coffee fix, you can probably get it (including on the plane, though you actually should skip coffee there). That doesn't mean that ordering it is exactly the same in other countries as it is in America. While the joy of sitting down and chatting over a cup of that luscious liquid energy boost is the same, the culture can be vastly different.

Advertisement

In Italy, where coffee culture is strong, ordering a cappuccino after 11 a.m. is a no-no. You will immediately be pegged as a tourist for doing so. For Italians, cappuccino, and most other coffee drinks with milk, are breakfast drinks that go well with the customary sweet morning pastries or treats.

You can most likely still get one after 11 a.m. if you want, but experiencing local culture is part of travel. Nevertheless, when it comes to ordering coffee in Italy, there are more rules and differences in how — and what — you can order.