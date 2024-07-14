The 'Secret Entrance' Rick Steves Recommends For Entering The Louvre With Fewer Lines

Paris is a dream destination for so many of us. Views from the Eiffel Tower, a walk along the River Seine, and a trip to the Louvre Museum are likely the first things you think of doing in this romantic city. Of course, you are not alone. Particularly during a trip to the Louvre, you might be surrounded by more people than you like, leading to lines that can take in excess of 3 hours to enter.

According to Statistica, the Louvre was the most visited museum in the world in 2023, with around 8.9 million visitors, which begs the question: Is it a lost cause to visit? Not entirely. Travel Pro Rick Steves, who always has great museum tips for travelers, suggests via his website to use a secret entrance. "Grand as the Louvre's glass-pyramid main entrance is, you'll likely encounter shorter security lines if you use the less crowded underground entrance." The entrance Steves is talking about is called Le Carrousel du Louvre, which you can use with any sort of ticket.

This entrance is through an underground shopping mall, which you can access directly from the metro at the Palais Royale-Musée du Louvre stop on lines 1 and 7, or from the street level at 99, Rue de Rivoli. You'll go underground, pass the shops, and enter the museum at the inverted pyramid (as opposed to the upright one, which is the main entrance). You may be surprised to know that this isn't the only alternative entrance to the Louvre.

