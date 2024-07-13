The Best Way To Navigate TSA With Your Service Animal

Service animals have an important job to do. Sometimes that means taking to the sky to help their humans out. But just like their humans, service animals have to go through airport security with TSA, too. Although they aren't as frequent of fliers as humans, service animals do spend a lot of time in airports. In fact, hundreds of thousands of them are accounted for each year by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Per the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA), service animals are now only classified as dogs as it pertains to airline allowance. According to the Department of Transportation, these service dogs must be "individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability." Emotional support animals, companion or comfort animals, and service animals that are not dogs are no longer permitted, according to the ACAA.

However, airlines are allowed to deny access to a service dog. According to the ACAA, if a dog is too big or heavy to safely fly in the cabin, is a threat to others, or causes significant disruptions in the cabin or airport they can be barred from flying. With all of that in mind, there are some important considerations for successfully getting your service dog through TSA. And remember, if you have questions at any point before or during travel, there is always an easy way to ask TSA.

