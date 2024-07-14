This Under-The-Radar Town Is A Coastal California Gem Just As Beautiful As Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a big city rich in natural beauty. Think of all the endless beach towns there are to explore including one of the most filmed in the world, Venice Beach. Yet, if you venture about three and a half hours up the coast, you'll find a slice of paradise and a hidden gem: Los Osos & Baywood Park. It's located in Central California, an underrated wine region, and is only about 20 minutes from San Luis Obispo. If you're looking for a laidback getaway, this is the destination for you.
Los Osos & Baywood Park overlooks the Morro Bay Estuary. As such, you can expect scenic coastal vistas that rival those in Los Angeles. Moreover, it radiates small-town charm, which is hard to find in a metropolis like LA. Downtown, visitors will discover an array of small businesses, including Los Osos Rexall, a pharmacy and gift shop that sells a variety of local goods. The town is also known as an artistic hub, and visitors can view everything from photographs to sculptures and paintings at Costa Gallery and other local galleries.
But at its core, Los Osos & Baywood Park is a utopia for outdoor enthusiasts. For instance, the Morro Bay Estuary is an ideal spot for kayaking. Rentals are offered at A Kayak Shack in Morro Bay and a launch site is found at Baywood Park Pier. However, this is far from the only outdoor adventure offered in Los Osos & Baywood Park.
Get lost in nature at Los Osos & Baywood Park
Los Osos & Baywood Park is a nature-filled paradise that provides visitors a temporary escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Case in point: Montaña de Oro State Park (pictured). This popular hiking area has unforgettable ocean views that can be enjoyed by visitors thanks to the four-mile Montaña de Oro Bluff Trail. On Tripadvisor, one individual explained, "The Bluff Trail walk offers so many easy, flat hiking options to see lookouts of waves crashing along the coast, birds, all of it. It's like a mini Big Sur without the hassle of driving there."
In addition, Montaña de Oro State Park is home to Spooner's Cove, a beach known for its tide pools. Then there's the El Moro Elfin Forest. The 90-acre nature sanctuary has a boardwalk that allows visitors to explore its vibrant flora and fauna. Along the way, you'll encounter sand dunes, lookout points, and more. Note that the boardwalk is ADA-accessible. Both Montaña de Oro State Park and El Moro Elfin Forest are open daily year-round.
The Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve is another must-visit for nature lovers in Los Osos & Baywood Park. As hinted in its name, this hiking spot has a number of other-worldly oak trees. In the spring, there are vivid wildflowers. Lastly, the Sweet Springs Nature Preserve is the place to go in town for an effortless stroll among a thriving marshland.
Where to stay and eat in Los Osos & Baywood Park
If you're in Southern California, Los Osos & Baywood Park is the perfect weekend trip. Need lodging? The Baywood Inn (seen above) is on the water. It features no-frills rooms and suites, some of which include kitchenettes. Likewise, a complimentary breakfast is provided to guests. The Baywood Inn is top-rated on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer writing, "If you are looking for a quiet unique retreat along the Central Coast of California the Baywood Inn is the perfect place to base yourself from a busy world."
The Sea Pines Golf Resort is another fantastic option. In addition to cozy rooms with a rustic flair, this destination features an onsite golf course and an eatery, the ClubHouse. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Likewise, you could also choose to stay at an Airbnb, such as this guest favorite picturesque cottage or this cozy RV.
But alas, no trip is complete without tasty meals. To fuel up for a day in the great outdoors in Los Osos & Baywood Park, have breakfast or an early lunch at Celia's Garden Cafe. The quaint eatery serves all the delicious classics one might be craving, including French toast, breakfast burritos, hot sandwiches, and more. For a quick bite, dine at Sylvester's Burgers, a chain local to the Central Coast. Eager to discover more underrated coastal towns in California? Check out this seaside village with postcard-worthy views.