This Under-The-Radar Town Is A Coastal California Gem Just As Beautiful As Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a big city rich in natural beauty. Think of all the endless beach towns there are to explore including one of the most filmed in the world, Venice Beach. Yet, if you venture about three and a half hours up the coast, you'll find a slice of paradise and a hidden gem: Los Osos & Baywood Park. It's located in Central California, an underrated wine region, and is only about 20 minutes from San Luis Obispo. If you're looking for a laidback getaway, this is the destination for you.

Los Osos & Baywood Park overlooks the Morro Bay Estuary. As such, you can expect scenic coastal vistas that rival those in Los Angeles. Moreover, it radiates small-town charm, which is hard to find in a metropolis like LA. Downtown, visitors will discover an array of small businesses, including Los Osos Rexall, a pharmacy and gift shop that sells a variety of local goods. The town is also known as an artistic hub, and visitors can view everything from photographs to sculptures and paintings at Costa Gallery and other local galleries.

But at its core, Los Osos & Baywood Park is a utopia for outdoor enthusiasts. For instance, the Morro Bay Estuary is an ideal spot for kayaking. Rentals are offered at A Kayak Shack in Morro Bay and a launch site is found at Baywood Park Pier. However, this is far from the only outdoor adventure offered in Los Osos & Baywood Park.

