This Underrated California Seaside Village Has Postcard-Worthy Views Like Portugal's Algarve

The beaches and ocean activities can keep visitors busy for days, but there is more to this coastal community than shell hunting and building sand castles. Even without stepping foot in the sand, you can take in the views of Newport Harbor from Lookout Point or enjoy a picnic at nearby Inspiration Point.

Like Portugal, the coast of California offers an abundance of seafood, and it's easy to find it served up in local restaurants. In the evening, you can enjoy a cocktail from a rooftop bar, take in coastal views over dinner, and feel the salty air while listening to live music. If you prefer to do your own cooking, don't miss the farmers market, where you can pick up locally produced goods. While you're in shopping mode, take in some of the boutique shops in the village and peruse the antique and second-hand stores.

Also include a trip to shop the massive selection of plants at Roger's Gardens and meander through the gardens at the Sherman Library & Gardens. If you time your visit right, you might see the gardens decorated for holidays like Halloween or Christmas. Also, check the calendar for Corona del Mar's annual Christmas Walk, Holiday Networking Celebration, the Scenic 5k, or the Annual Sandcastle Contest that takes place every fall. There is also another California city with a gorgeous seaside park to check out, or, if you find yourself further up the California coast, you might want to check out the beaches, architecture, and historic sites in Carmel too.

