You May Want To Think Twice Before Visiting This Popular Florida Beach Destination

Florida beach lovers are no strangers to dangerous beaches. There are a handful that you should just skip while visiting the state, for all kinds of reasons. These oceanfront havens can quickly become a harrowing experience for unsuspecting visitors, which is why you may want to reconsider spending the day at any of the beaches in the North Beach area of Miami. Savoteur even named North Beach the deadliest beach in the country. The rip currents and dangerous sea life alone are enough to put even the most frequent beachgoer off-kilter.

Miami is a popular beachfront vacation destination with its many sandy beaches outlining the landscape. Unlike the city's South Beach, North Beach is a snoozier kind of beach neighborhood. You won't butt up against as many tourists or fight over the best umbrella spot, which may make it seem less concerning. Just because the beach isn't bustling doesn't mean you should let your guard all the way down.

To be safe, you should always check an area's safety warnings before jumping in. Although not super common, North Beach beaches are double red flagged from time to time by the local health department, meaning the area is closed to swimming. Fourth of July beachgoers in 2024 were disappointed because swimming was closed due to high levels of enterococcus bacteria caused by fecal matter. For vacationers, it's important to know that Miami officials sample swimming water for bacteria on Monday mornings, and results are in the following day.

