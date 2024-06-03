Research Says You Should Skip These Dangerous Beaches When Visiting Florida

Florida is one of the most popular once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations in the United States, thanks to its eternally warm weather and abundance of picturesque beaches. Every year, millions of tourists make their way down south to put their vacation time to good use in Florida, soaking up the intoxicating beach lifestyle. While Florida's beaches have placed the state on the map and made it a favorite place to visit all year round, many of these shorelines are infamous for being extremely dangerous. Scarily, some of the most popular beaches in Florida are also the most lethal.

A 2023 study by Travel Lens found that 70% of America's deadliest beaches are in Florida. That's a lot of room for risk, especially for visitors who aren't well-versed on which beaches can be questionable. The most worrisome part is that there isn't just one risk factor to think about at Florida beaches. There is a whole roaster of items that can hurt or even kill you, from painfully strong rip currents to hungry sharks.

That's why it's crucial to know which beaches in Florida are dangerous and what makes them so before diving into the water. To help you with this task, the Islands team conducted thorough research into recent and historical incidents at beaches across Florida to determine which ones are life threatening. On your next trip to the south, skip these dangerous beaches when visiting Florida.

