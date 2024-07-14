One Of The Largest Japanese Gardens Outside Of Japan Is A Beautifully Impressive Hawaiian Gem

Liliʻuokalani Gardens are a little bit of Japan on the Big Island of Hawaii. Located in the underrated, affordable vacation destination of Hilo, right in the heart of the historic downtown, the gardens are named after the last reigning monarch of Hawaii, the much-loved Queen Liliʻuokalani. The nearly 25-acre gardens were built in 1917 and dedicated to the Hawaiian Islands' Japanese labor force, the first Japanese immigrants who journeyed to the island to harvest sugar cane. Today, you might see some of their descendants in the gardens along with other members of the diverse Hawaiian melting pot, out in the park for a jog, having a picnic, doing Tai Chi, or holding a wedding ceremony. Tourists who discover this park find it a breath of fresh air and an oasis of calm, a welcome respite from the often frenetic pace of sightseeing. It's no surprise it won a 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award.

One of the largest gardens outside of Japan, Liliʻuokalani contains all of the picturesque elements of traditional Japanese garden design: a ceremonial tea house; a contemplative Zen rock garden; ponds swimming with colorful koi fish; stone lanterns and pagodas; mossy slopes; and bright red footbridges. The ravishing ocean views that provide the backdrop may be your only clue that you're still in Hawaii. It's located on Hilo's Banyan Drive, a boulevard lined with the dramatically draped trees that are distinctively Hawaiian. Many were planted by early 20th-century celebrities like Louis Armstrong, Amelia Earhart, and Babe Ruth.