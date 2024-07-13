Costa Rica's Best Beach Town For Thrill Seekers Is An Uncrowded, Postcard-Worthy Destination

Getting to this town is an adventure all its own. If you've just touched down in Liberia, you can drive the distance in about 4 hours. However, if you've explored La Fortuna first, the drive is around 6 hours, while the capital of San Jose is around 5 hours away. Once you arrive in Montezuma, it's all about being in the moment, whether you're seeking chill or thrill. The beauty of it is you can embrace your whims throughout your stay. Visitors can hit the waves in this long-standing surfing area, and below the waves, SCUBA diving is another popular activity. Plus, there are many options for casual or sport fishing, in addition to finding the perfect place to swim, snorkel, or kayak.

Advertisement

Back on land, enjoy beach activities such as bocce ball, volleyball, frisbee, sunbathing, and building sand castles. Once you're ready to tear yourself away from the beach, it's time for a waterfall hunt. Luckily there are options to consider. For example, you can hike to the well-known Montezuma Waterfalls, which is actually a series of three waterfalls. Here you can swim, dive, jump, and rope swing into the waters below. For a different perspective, get the adrenaline pumping with a waterfall canopy tour, including a thrilling zip-line sequence that looks down on the falls from above. If you'd rather explore the beaches via horseback, take the tour to El Chorro Falls, which follows the coastline and crosses several beaches.

Advertisement