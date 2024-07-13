Costa Rica's Best Beach Town For Thrill Seekers Is An Uncrowded, Postcard-Worthy Destination
What comes to mind when you think of Costa Rica? Jungles? Monkeys? Beaches? If so, you'd be right on all accounts. However, when popular locations like Arenal Volcano and the upscale resorts at the Papagayo Peninsula garner the headlines, travelers may not realize there are countless ways to experience an unforgettable Costa Rican vacation without moving with the masses at those hot spots.
For example, if you typically run full speed ahead in your day-to-day life, your goal might match that of a full-time traveler like Rick Steves, who says his Costa Rican vacation was all about unplugging, while those craving some adventure in their travels could head out to Cocos Island National Park for a multi-day shark dive. For a trip that combines the option to chill in a hammock with some thrills on, under, and near the water, the southern tip of the Nicoya Peninsula might be the bullseye you're looking for. Here, you will find Montezuma — both the name of the primary beach and the town — which offers a slow, local, beachy vibe while simultaneously serving up adrenaline-pumping activities and delicious food.
Finding adventure near Montezuma
Getting to this town is an adventure all its own. If you've just touched down in Liberia, you can drive the distance in about 4 hours. However, if you've explored La Fortuna first, the drive is around 6 hours, while the capital of San Jose is around 5 hours away. Once you arrive in Montezuma, it's all about being in the moment, whether you're seeking chill or thrill. The beauty of it is you can embrace your whims throughout your stay. Visitors can hit the waves in this long-standing surfing area, and below the waves, SCUBA diving is another popular activity. Plus, there are many options for casual or sport fishing, in addition to finding the perfect place to swim, snorkel, or kayak.
Back on land, enjoy beach activities such as bocce ball, volleyball, frisbee, sunbathing, and building sand castles. Once you're ready to tear yourself away from the beach, it's time for a waterfall hunt. Luckily there are options to consider. For example, you can hike to the well-known Montezuma Waterfalls, which is actually a series of three waterfalls. Here you can swim, dive, jump, and rope swing into the waters below. For a different perspective, get the adrenaline pumping with a waterfall canopy tour, including a thrilling zip-line sequence that looks down on the falls from above. If you'd rather explore the beaches via horseback, take the tour to El Chorro Falls, which follows the coastline and crosses several beaches.
Where to eat and explore in Montezuma
Because of its less-accessible location, Montezuma remains untouched by the crowds that have descended upon much of Costa Rica, yet it's established enough to offer developed trails, organized tours, and a vibrant food scene. Costa Rica is renowned for its sustainability efforts, which can be witnessed at the first protected lands in the country: Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve. Here you can tackle a challenging hike through the rainforest and be rewarded with a remote beach when you hit the coast. Along the way, you may see howler monkeys, coati, white-faced monkeys, and exotic birds. In the area, you could also investigate Romelia Wildlife Refuge and the Nicolas Wessberg Absolute Natural Reserve.
When you're ready to fuel up for the next thrill, you'll be able to choose from a wide variety of restaurants. Montezuma represents worldly cuisine with examples of Japanese, barbecue, Middle Eastern and Italian meals, bakeries, seafood, steaks, and more. Plus, you can visit the farmer's market each Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up your own local foods and hand-crafted goods. Keep an eye out for macrame artists who have amassed in the area in recent years.
A note about sustainability: As a world example of sustainable action, it's common to find businesses that conserve water, reduce plastic, and produce green energy. Visitors can look for Ecoturtles in business windows. These turtles are badges earned for sustainable actions, with each color of turtle representing a different initiative.