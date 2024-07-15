One Of The World's Most Biologically Diverse Areas Is A Dangerous National Park

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has gained infamy for its political instability and ceaseless bloodshed. However, what you might not realize is that the African country is home to the oldest national park on the continent: Virunga National Park. It's a UNESCO World Heritage site, and it's easy to see why it received this distinction. Within its 3,000 square miles, Virunga has flourishing habitats that include marshland, rainforests, and more. Likewise, its ecosystem is home to countless animal species. Per Virunga's official website, this includes 218 mammals, 706 birds, and 22 primates.

Most notably, the park is known for its population of mountain gorillas, which are endangered and frequently poached in the park. Unfortunately, the DRC's violence has affected this destination, leading it to become one of the world's most dangerous parks. Although its biodiversity is what makes it remarkable, it's also its vulnerability. There's no question that there are animals you wouldn't want to encounter in the rainforest. But in Virunga, it's people you should be worried about.

Speaking to African Arguments in 2024, Olivier Mukisya, a park spokesperson, explained, "The trafficking of natural resources by armed militias is widely recognised as a cause of extreme violence and insecurity. The Virunga National Park is particularly important in this respect, due to the exceptional value of its natural resources." With that in mind, it's up to park rangers to protect visitors and prevent the exploitation and destruction of the park's ecosystem and its animal inhabitants.

