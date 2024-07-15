One Of The World's Most Biologically Diverse Areas Is A Dangerous National Park
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has gained infamy for its political instability and ceaseless bloodshed. However, what you might not realize is that the African country is home to the oldest national park on the continent: Virunga National Park. It's a UNESCO World Heritage site, and it's easy to see why it received this distinction. Within its 3,000 square miles, Virunga has flourishing habitats that include marshland, rainforests, and more. Likewise, its ecosystem is home to countless animal species. Per Virunga's official website, this includes 218 mammals, 706 birds, and 22 primates.
Most notably, the park is known for its population of mountain gorillas, which are endangered and frequently poached in the park. Unfortunately, the DRC's violence has affected this destination, leading it to become one of the world's most dangerous parks. Although its biodiversity is what makes it remarkable, it's also its vulnerability. There's no question that there are animals you wouldn't want to encounter in the rainforest. But in Virunga, it's people you should be worried about.
Speaking to African Arguments in 2024, Olivier Mukisya, a park spokesperson, explained, "The trafficking of natural resources by armed militias is widely recognised as a cause of extreme violence and insecurity. The Virunga National Park is particularly important in this respect, due to the exceptional value of its natural resources." With that in mind, it's up to park rangers to protect visitors and prevent the exploitation and destruction of the park's ecosystem and its animal inhabitants.
This is what it's like to be a ranger at Virunga National Park
Tragically, many of Virunga National Park's rangers have lost their lives due to assaults perpetrated by local militia groups. This led to the death of 12 rangers in 2020. Another militia group, Mai-Mai, is said to be responsible for an attack that killed six park rangers in 2021 and two in 2023. All told, the park's official website states that more than 200 park rangers have died.
It would be an understatement to say that being a ranger in Virunga is perilous and notoriously demanding. Given the park's massive size, there are more than 700 rangers, all of which endure six months of military training. Shooting skills, endurance, and more are all tested through a rigorous curriculum. With the threat of violence always looming, and the dangers of mother nature, medical training is also provided to prospective rangers.
In a 2018 interview with National Geographic, Park Director Emmanuel de Merode stated that rangers, who were already armed, had resorted to wearing body armor as an added safety measure. Note that it's not uncommon for shifts to last 24 hours. Even with the risk of death and injury, this job continues to receive applicants. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is an impoverished country. Thus, becoming a park ranger provides men and women with the opportunity to become financially stable.
Here's what you need to know about visiting Virunga National Park
Despite the dangers, Virunga National Park is open to the public. The park offers gorilla trekking, a guided excursion that leads visitors to view the iconic mountain gorillas. In addition, onsite lodging is offered for the ultimate experience. Visitors can stay in bungalows at Mikeno Lodge or go glamping at Kibumba Tented Camp. A variety of travel packages with lodging and activities are available. However, keep in mind that visitors have fallen victim to the violence that plagues the park.
This was the case in 2018, when two British tourists were abducted while gorilla trekking. Although they were released, a park ranger lost their life in the incident. Be aware that due to the civil unrest in the (DRC), visitors to Virunga must acquire a travel insurance policy of $100,000 each for medical and evacuation fees. Also note that getting to the DRC, which has a travel advisory for U.S. visitors, does require a good deal of planning.
For one, a visa is needed prior to your departure. This can be obtained at the Embassy of the Republic of Congo in Washington D.C. A vaccine for yellow fever is required and a cholera vaccine is recommended. Travelers are also advised to pack malaria medication; the disease is prevalent in the DRC. If you're a thrill seeker, check out the most dangerous spots to swim in the world.