Here's Why Disney Parks Disability Access Service Changes Are Sparking Controversy

Disney Parks might be magical, but you can't escape the inevitability of waiting in lines. Disneyland and Walt Disney World developed the Disability Access Service (DAS) to provide guests living with disabilities a less strenuous waiting experience. Yet myriad issues with the program, including its alleged abuse by individuals without disabilities, led to an overhaul that has guests heated, to say the least.

Access to DAS does not mean qualifying visitors don't have to wait at all; they simply receive a return time to go on a ride if they cannot physically stay in the line. So, guests with mobility devices do not necessarily qualify, as they can potentially remain in the queue. Instead, DAS caters to park-goers with a "developmental disability like autism or similar disorder," per the Disney World website. Before the 2024 program update, the umbrella of who qualified for DAS covered a broader range of people and didn't specify developmental disabilities.

Prior to the changes, even third-party tour guides allegedly took advantage of the system. This, and similar abuse, has reportedly persisted for some time. According to Disney (via The Washington Post), use of the DAS program has tripled in the last five years. Folks caught abusing the program or lying about qualifications face permanent removal from the park, resulting in a lifetime ban. Given the DAS's less-than-stellar track record, why are so many Disney Parks-goers upset about the overhaul?

