The Only City In America Where Cars Are Banned Is The Perfect, Dreamy Vacation Destination

A Midwestern island vacation may sound impossible. However, locals will quickly point to destinations like Lake Erie's South Bass Island, home of a little-known Ohio town with serious Key West vibes, and the charming Mackinac Island on Lake Michigan. Believe it or not, the latter boasts the only city in the country that has banned cars completely. To be fair, other U.S. towns don't have cars; however, Mackinac the only one that has outlawed them entirely.

The Michigan city remains largely inhabited until the summer months when it transforms into a bustling getaway; during the rest of the year, a mere 500 residents call the Victorian-era burgh home. Imagine a living history museum circa the 1800s, an oversized aesthetic made all the more believable without cars filling the streets with exhaust. The clopping of at least 600 working horses in peak season adds to the vintage vibe.

Long before the island became a summertime hotspot, it served as a pinnacle for trade in the region. The British built Fort Mackinac as an outpost during the Revolutionary War, and some of the remaining buildings date back over 200 years to its construction. Between the museums, fudgeries (nothing beats the local fudge), and shops, visitors have many ways to spend a day on Mackinac Island.

