The Only City In America Where Cars Are Banned Is The Perfect, Dreamy Vacation Destination
A Midwestern island vacation may sound impossible. However, locals will quickly point to destinations like Lake Erie's South Bass Island, home of a little-known Ohio town with serious Key West vibes, and the charming Mackinac Island on Lake Michigan. Believe it or not, the latter boasts the only city in the country that has banned cars completely. To be fair, other U.S. towns don't have cars; however, Mackinac the only one that has outlawed them entirely.
The Michigan city remains largely inhabited until the summer months when it transforms into a bustling getaway; during the rest of the year, a mere 500 residents call the Victorian-era burgh home. Imagine a living history museum circa the 1800s, an oversized aesthetic made all the more believable without cars filling the streets with exhaust. The clopping of at least 600 working horses in peak season adds to the vintage vibe.
Long before the island became a summertime hotspot, it served as a pinnacle for trade in the region. The British built Fort Mackinac as an outpost during the Revolutionary War, and some of the remaining buildings date back over 200 years to its construction. Between the museums, fudgeries (nothing beats the local fudge), and shops, visitors have many ways to spend a day on Mackinac Island.
Why did Mackinac Island ban cars?
Mackinac Island didn't have cars and suddenly get rid of them. Per the island's website, the idea took hold when carriage men asked the village council to prohibit vehicles in 1898, as the fledgling autos scared the local horses. However, the ban did not become an official state law until 1960. So, before you arrive by boat across Lake Michigan, you'll need to leave your car at the ferry dock. Even the Google Maps car didn't receive permission to traverse the area, though the company strapped techie backpacks with cameras to hikers to get the job done.
The island has made an exception to the car ban, keeping fire trucks, an ambulance, and a police vehicle to help in emergencies. Yet, visitors should not expect this exception to extend to personal vehicles anytime soon. The policy is a point of pride for residents. "Mackinac Island is famous for many things, but the century and a quarter-old ban on motorized vehicles is truly at the top of why it is such a special place," Mackinac State Historic Parks Director Steve Brisson told Mackinac Parks in honor of the 125th anniversary of the ban in 2023. "We continue to partner with the city to enforce this ban that is crucial to maintaining the heritage of Mackinac Island."
Horses take center stage on Mackinac Island
Although not an island where horses run free, equines make up a large part of Mackinac's identity (almost as much as the correct pronunciation of its name — "mack-in-awe"). Besides sightseeing in the back of a horse-drawn carriage, you can partake in all kinds of equine-related activities during your trip to Mackinac Island. The extensive list includes horseback riding, visiting livery stables, and perusing the two carriage museums.
You can even bring your horse along on vacation! Far from an uncommon practice, you'll find boarding facilities on the island for you and your companion. While visiting, you may even spot a horse-drawn Amazon trailer navigating around town. After all, just because the island forever lives with a 19th-century veneer doesn't mean the residents have to. Evidently, Mackinac receives "100 to 250 packages a day," according to the Detroit Free Press. Talk about horsepower!