The Nastiest Items In Any Hotel Room (And They're Not In The Bathroom)

Hotel rooms, especially the fancy ones, always seem so inviting. Those fluffy pillows and high-thread-count sheets make you want to dive onto the bed the moment you open the door. At first glance, these rooms look spotless, but shockingly, they're dirtier than they look. And you won't find the germiest item in the bathroom. That honor goes to one of the first objects you touch when you walk in: the light switch.

Advertisement

The remote control once held the crown for the nastiest part of a hotel room. However, according to an AAA inspector interviewed by The Washington Post in 2023, the light switch has since taken over. "When we first started swabbing, the remote control was the germiest, but now it is not as much," she said, noting that switches usually yield the highest number of germs during swab inspections. "It's usually the light switch at the front door that tends to fail the most for me."

Not that remote controls are off the hook. A joint 2012 study by researchers from the University of Houston, Purdue University, and the University of South Carolina found that remote controls harbor an average of 67.6 colony-forming units (CFU) of bacteria per cubic centimeter squared (via MSNBC). To put that in perspective, hospitals advise only a maximum of 5 CFU per cubic centimeter squared. Oh, and if you think those two items are the only germ-infested surfaces in your hotel room, think again.

Advertisement