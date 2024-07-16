One Of The US' Oldest Amusement Parks Is A Massive Midwest Gem On A Beautiful Beach

Imagine shooting up a 420-foot-tower in an open-air train traveling at 74 mph. Suddenly, the train loses momentum, sending you plummeting towards the ground. You pick up speed again as you hurtle backward, hitting 101 mph as the train ascends a second tower. After reaching the apex, you enter a nose dive that accelerates the train up and over the original tower at 120 mph. Adrenaline-chasers can experience this scenario firsthand on Top Thrill 2, billed (in 2024) as "the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster," at Cedar Point on Lake Erie's shores in Sandusky, Ohio.

Cedar Point spans 364 acres and has 68 rides, including 18 roller coasters across three zones. As the second-oldest amusement park in America, it started as a beer garden and collection of beach bathhouses in 1870. Within 20 years, it had expanded into a resort, drawing in locals with features like a dance hall, dining options, and a bandstand. Its first roller coaster debuted in 1892, followed by the openings of the Bay Shore Hotel and Hotel Breakers in subsequent years.

The resort gained steam in the early 1900s, leaning into the amusement angle and attracting a growing number of vacationers. However, many of the developments that now make Cedar Point an iconic Midwest gem perfect for families did not happen until the late 1900s and early 2000s. During this period, the introduction of multiple record-breaking roller coasters secured its spot as a world-class amusement destination rivaling the Midwest's largest theme park.

