One Of The US' Oldest Amusement Parks Is A Massive Midwest Gem On A Beautiful Beach
Imagine shooting up a 420-foot-tower in an open-air train traveling at 74 mph. Suddenly, the train loses momentum, sending you plummeting towards the ground. You pick up speed again as you hurtle backward, hitting 101 mph as the train ascends a second tower. After reaching the apex, you enter a nose dive that accelerates the train up and over the original tower at 120 mph. Adrenaline-chasers can experience this scenario firsthand on Top Thrill 2, billed (in 2024) as "the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster," at Cedar Point on Lake Erie's shores in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point spans 364 acres and has 68 rides, including 18 roller coasters across three zones. As the second-oldest amusement park in America, it started as a beer garden and collection of beach bathhouses in 1870. Within 20 years, it had expanded into a resort, drawing in locals with features like a dance hall, dining options, and a bandstand. Its first roller coaster debuted in 1892, followed by the openings of the Bay Shore Hotel and Hotel Breakers in subsequent years.
The resort gained steam in the early 1900s, leaning into the amusement angle and attracting a growing number of vacationers. However, many of the developments that now make Cedar Point an iconic Midwest gem perfect for families did not happen until the late 1900s and early 2000s. During this period, the introduction of multiple record-breaking roller coasters secured its spot as a world-class amusement destination rivaling the Midwest's largest theme park.
Rides of all thrill levels at Cedar Point
Known as "the Roller Coaster Capital of the World," Cedar Point's notable attractions extend beyond Top Thrill 2. Some of its greatest hits include Steel Vengeance ("the tallest, fastest, longest, steepest hybrid roller coaster on Earth" in 2018) and the steel giga-coaster Millennium Force ("the tallest roller coaster and the first to top 300 feet" in 2000). Meanwhile, those looking for more understated thrills or a break from the extreme drops and high speeds should consider the classic Iron Dragon or the Frontier Town mainstay Cedar Creek Mine Ride.
Cedar Point has more than just roller coasters. Families with kids have multiple options in four children's areas, two of which have a Snoopy theme. You can also expect a healthy dose of carnival-like rides, ranging from bumper cars to a Tilt-A-Whirl. The Giant Wheel and Sky Ride provide fantastic views of the park and Lake Erie and a much-needed breather from walking the massive grounds.
While you can wander the park and board rides at random, you'll need a plan to pack as much as possible into a single day. You may have to stand in line for as long as three hours for many of the more popular attractions. The Cedar Point mobile app displays live wait times for account holders (though, as the reviews suggest, it comes with its fair share of snags). It may be worth paying an extra $95 to $200 for a Fast Lane pass to ride more coasters.
How to get the most out of your trip to Cedar Point
Cedar Point has more attractions than you can experience in a single 12 or 13-hour period. To maximize enjoyment, consider splitting your visit into two days by staying at one of the park's resorts or campgrounds. Doing so will score you discounts at Cedar Point and perks like Early Entry, giving you an additional 60 minutes to explore. Of the five options, Lighthouse Point has earned the highest Google user ratings.
Note: Cedar Point does not allow guests to carry in food or drinks purchased elsewhere, though security will likely okay a refillable water bottle. Keep your focus on the park by picking up an All Day Dining Plan as a ticket add-on ($33.99) or part of the Funday Bundle ($79.99) that includes admission and parking. The program lets you grab an entree and side at one of several restaurants every 90 minutes, making your food costs much lower than if you paid piecemeal. Offerings at the Grand Pavilion & Bar stand out (but maybe skip the bizarrely-flavored funnel cake fried shrimp).
Summers in Ohio get hot and humid, making hydration and sun protection crucial. To cool off, take advantage of the connected 18-acre waterpark (though it requires a separate ticket). If you don't want to pay extra, head to the 1-mile private beach on Lake Erie. Alternatively, venture further into the park and board the Snake River Falls boat ride; the 82-foot drop will leave you soaked.