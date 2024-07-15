One Of Canada's Best Ski Towns Is Just As Thrilling In The Summertime
Just 75 miles from the bustling city of Vancouver is the town of Whistler, which sits at the base of two mountains — Blackcomb and Whistler (hence the name). Unsurprisingly, these mountains make Whistler a premier winter sports destination, with 32 lifts and over 8,000 acres of terrain open for skiing and snowboarding. But as incredible as Whistler is in winter, summer is just as sensational. Many seasonal workers there say they came for the winter, but stayed for the summer. With the range of activities in Whistler, you can see why.
The drive between Vancouver and Whistler — along the aptly named Sea to Sky Highway — is particularly scenic, with stunning views of Howe Sound and the cliffs and peaks of the Tantalus Range. If you don't want to rent a car — and you really don't have to since much of Whistler is walkable — the easiest way to get there from Vancouver is via shuttle. YVR Skylynx and Whistler Shuttle run services, with pickup options at the Vancouver International Airport and downtown Vancouver before stopping at Whistler Village hotels.
For arts and culture, Audain Art Museum features a variety of local artists ranging from First Nations masks to works by famous British Columbian painter Emily Carr. The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre celebrates the history, present, and future of the Squamish and Lil'wat Nations, who have lived in the area for centuries.
Biking, gondola riding, and fine dining in Whistler
These mountains are a veritable playground for hikers and mountain bikers, with mountain bike skills areas and miles of marvelous trails. For a less intense excursion, you can rent a bike to get you around Whistler via the Valley Trail, a 25+ mile long multi-use and car-free trail that runs through town. There's also a trail around the popular Lost Lake. For the outdoors type, Whistler is a dream.
Even if you're not super outdoorsy or just don't want to pack your hiking gear, you can still soak in the beauty of the mountains. Ride the gondolas up Blackcomb or Whistler before traversing the nearly 3 miles between them via the Peak 2 Peak Gondola. The views along the 11-minute journey are incredible, no matter which car you're in. Some have a glass bottom, letting you gaze down on the forest below you. If you're comfortable with heights, you can walk across the Cloudraker Skybridge at the top of Whistler or step out onto the Raven's Eye Cliff Walk, which takes you almost 40 feet out over the edge of the West Ridge and offers 360-degree views.
All this excitement needs fuel, right? Blackcomb has quick, casual food in Rendezvous Lodge and fine dining with a panoramic view at Christine's, while Whistler has the Roundhouse Lodge with a bar and ramen restaurant among their dining options. Down in town, Wild Blue is a high-end dining destination featuring local ingredients.
Bears, nighttime adventures, and where to stay
Black bears can sometimes be spotted from the gondola as they munch on berries after hibernation. You might also see these animals on the golf courses; in spring, cubs can sometimes be spotted playing with the flags on the course. Though there's never a 100% certainty when it comes to wildlife, one of your best chances to see a bear in the wild is to sign up for a bear viewing tour. You'll be taken up the mountain on back roads to spots where the bears are known to hang out. You're also likely to see marmots on the mountain; the high-pitched whistle the marmots make gave Whistler its name.
For a fun, family-friendly after-dark activity, explore Vallea Lumina on Cougar Mountain, a 10-minute drive from Whistler. A self-guided experience takes you through the woods, where lights, projections, and music come together to transform the forest into a surreal and spectacular sight. You can also go ziplining or an aerial adventure course here.
Whistler's status as a world-class ski resort town almost guarantees some fantastic hotels. If you're looking to splurge on a luxurious stay, the Four Seasons Whistler and Fairmont Chateau Whistler are at the base of Blackcomb, making it easy to access the on-mountain activities and in-town fun. At the other end of the budget spectrum is Pangea Pod Hotel, which is a mix of a hotel and a hostel.