One Of Canada's Best Ski Towns Is Just As Thrilling In The Summertime

Just 75 miles from the bustling city of Vancouver is the town of Whistler, which sits at the base of two mountains — Blackcomb and Whistler (hence the name). Unsurprisingly, these mountains make Whistler a premier winter sports destination, with 32 lifts and over 8,000 acres of terrain open for skiing and snowboarding. But as incredible as Whistler is in winter, summer is just as sensational. Many seasonal workers there say they came for the winter, but stayed for the summer. With the range of activities in Whistler, you can see why.

The drive between Vancouver and Whistler — along the aptly named Sea to Sky Highway — is particularly scenic, with stunning views of Howe Sound and the cliffs and peaks of the Tantalus Range. If you don't want to rent a car — and you really don't have to since much of Whistler is walkable — the easiest way to get there from Vancouver is via shuttle. YVR Skylynx and Whistler Shuttle run services, with pickup options at the Vancouver International Airport and downtown Vancouver before stopping at Whistler Village hotels.

For arts and culture, Audain Art Museum features a variety of local artists ranging from First Nations masks to works by famous British Columbian painter Emily Carr. The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre celebrates the history, present, and future of the Squamish and Lil'wat Nations, who have lived in the area for centuries.

