Safely Watch Bears In Their Natural Habitat At Alaska's Little-Known Observation Area

The bears flock to the creek during the peak season, from July 5 to August 25. To keep the experience safe and natural for the wildlife, the observatory limits the number of people who can use the space at any time. If you hope for a once-in-a-lifetime view of black and brown bears eating together, you'll have to get a permit from recreation.gov in advance. Reservations open at 8 a.m. Alaska Time February 1. Alternatively, you can go with an authorized guide, who will handle your reservation and transportation. If you plan to make your own way, you'll probably want to take a private water taxi, the Breakaway Ferry, or another boat to the nearby town of Wrangell. Alternatively, you can book flights from Seattle, Juneau, and Anchorage.

You probably already know that the National Park Service warns visitors never to try to take a selfie with animals like bears. However, a U.S. Forest Service ranger will greet you at the trailhead when you arrive to give you the full rundown on how to stay safe around the bears. Then, you and the other visitors will continue up the trail by yourselves for about half a mile before reaching the observatory.