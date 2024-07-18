The Scenic Utah Hike That Attracts The Masses Even With Such A Disturbing, Deadly Reputation

To hike Angels Landing, a national park trail best left to experienced hikers, you must first obtain a permit through one of two lotteries, three months in advance or next-day. However, getting a permit isn't the only planning you should do. On the trail, it isn't even the heights that can make you afraid during the steep sections; it's the uneasy feeling of being in a dangerous situation amid a crowd of inexperienced, ill-prepared hikers. Since the chained section of the trail is single-file, you have to let go to pass people going the opposite direction, potentially leaving you at the mercy of someone wearing slippery sandals and taking you with them when they slide off the trail.

Advertisement

So to avoid a human traffic jam, try to catch the earliest shuttle bus, which leaves at 6 a.m. The only way to leave earlier is to spend the night at the rustic Zion Lodge, which will let you walk to the trailhead at 4 a.m. with your headlamp leading the way. If this hike is on your bucket list, that might just be the power move — and it's a pretty sure bet any other hikers you meet on the trail in the pre-dawn hours will be the kind of experienced adventurers who belong on challenging trails, rather than selfie-stick wielding hooligans.