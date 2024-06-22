The Best Itinerary For A Scenic, Unforgettable Road Trip To Utah's 5 National Parks

Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks are like a close-knit family, always trying to top one another in a friendly game of sibling rivalry. Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands, and Arches all have distinct personalities, made possible by their unique attributes: gorgeous canyons, otherworldly hoodoos, insightful pioneer history, captivating vistas, and imposing arches, respectively. Ten million visitors pass through them each year, and there's something for every kind of traveler.

Accessible viewpoints may tempt the indoorsy out of their air-conditioned cars, while outdoorsy types have their pick of several of the best National Park trails that are only for experienced hikers. The total driving distance to link them together, from Zion in the south to Arches in the north, is about 350 miles. Therefore, by the time someone in the back seat whines, "Are we there yet?" the answer will probably be "yes." The drive itself is an attraction, and each park has its own crown jewel of a scenic drive.

To get the most out of it all, Redditors sing the praises of GuideAlong, an app that narrates the sights as you drive, keyed to your GPS location (there's a discounted bundle for The Mighty 5). Zion National Park is closest to Las Vegas and our pick for the best place to start. Prefer Salt Lake City? Just reverse the order of our eight-day itinerary. Make it a loop, and you can include a stop at Horseshoe Bend, another much-photographed mesmerizing natural wonder.

