Samantha Brown's Genius Travel Hacks Will Make You Stop Throwing Away Those Silica Gel Packets

When you purchase something, you often get a few little silica gel packets in the box. You know, the ones that say not to eat them on the package. You might not notice them; even if you do, you probably toss them aside. However, travel expert Samantha Brown recently posted a TikTok video about why you shouldn't throw them out. Brown always has the best tips, from carry-on luggage hacks to taking peanut butter wherever you travel, and this one is fantastic.

She says to put them in a Ziploc baggie (which you should always bring when you travel) along with your phone if you get the dreaded "liquid detected" notification after a day of swimming or exploring. It's a great way to dry your device out instead of rice, which Apple recently said was a bad idea. Also, you should wait 24 to 48 hours before turning it on after the packet trick.

Silica gel packets attract moisture and are put in boxes to keep them out of the product they're packaged with, making it a great way to keep electronics dry. Brown also suggests carrying a FedEx plastic bag, which is the perfect size for a laptop (in case you do a little "drink and surf" and get liquid on it). Simply place the laptop and packets inside the bag and wait for the moisture to be absorbed.

