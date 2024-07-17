Samantha Brown's Genius Travel Hacks Will Make You Stop Throwing Away Those Silica Gel Packets
When you purchase something, you often get a few little silica gel packets in the box. You know, the ones that say not to eat them on the package. You might not notice them; even if you do, you probably toss them aside. However, travel expert Samantha Brown recently posted a TikTok video about why you shouldn't throw them out. Brown always has the best tips, from carry-on luggage hacks to taking peanut butter wherever you travel, and this one is fantastic.
She says to put them in a Ziploc baggie (which you should always bring when you travel) along with your phone if you get the dreaded "liquid detected" notification after a day of swimming or exploring. It's a great way to dry your device out instead of rice, which Apple recently said was a bad idea. Also, you should wait 24 to 48 hours before turning it on after the packet trick.
Silica gel packets attract moisture and are put in boxes to keep them out of the product they're packaged with, making it a great way to keep electronics dry. Brown also suggests carrying a FedEx plastic bag, which is the perfect size for a laptop (in case you do a little "drink and surf" and get liquid on it). Simply place the laptop and packets inside the bag and wait for the moisture to be absorbed.
Silica gel packets are great for keeping travel items dry
The benefits of the packets aren't just confined to electronics, as Brown has another tip in the video that is useful when you travel. If your walking shoes are a bit ripe after a day of sightseeing and wandering around a new country, place the packets inside the shoes to dry them at the end of the day. Brown points out that they don't remove bad smells directly, but mentions that a lot of smell comes from the shoes being damp in the first place.
@samanthabrowntravels ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
If you are traveling to a humid place like the Caribbean, keep a few packets in your makeup bag to keep your cosmetics dry, especially those powder ones. You can tape them in place so they don't fall all over the bag. Also, if you're traveling with musical instruments like guitars that are affected by humidity changes, you can put some inside the body to keep them in good shape. If you're traveling home with a wet bathing suit, throw a few packets in the bag to help reduce the moisture — the same goes for your dirty laundry.
Silica gel packet tips for when you get home
When you purchase new luggage, you may find silica gel packets inside to keep it dry until it gets to you. Instead of throwing them out, tape some on the inside or throw them in any available mesh pouch. Clothing you've worn during your travels that is sweaty and wet, damp shoes, or leaking toiletries can leave moisture inside the case that can become moldy or mildew. Utilizing the packets can help prevent that frustrating outcome while your luggage is in storage between trips.
If hiking and camping are your jam, these little packets can be really handy. Pack a bunch along with your tent to help prevent mold and mildew. You can also throw a few inside your sleeping bag before you roll it up, especially down where your feet go. They're great for fishing gear as well.
As each little white packet says, you're not supposed to eat them. It might sound obvious, but it is probably best to skip using silica gel altogether if you're traveling with children too young to read. Another possible solution is to cut a little hole or two in the lining of your suitcase and put them in, closing it up with a few stitches. Finally, the packets do stop working after a while (or if they get really wet), so make sure to replace them regularly.