This National Forest Has Appalachian Views Like The Great Smoky Mountains Without Crowds

After a wet and wild waterfall ride, you can experience a manicured version of nature at the lush gardens surrounding the Biltmore Estate (pictured), which Samantha Brown has called an underrated outdoor paradise. This fairytale castle, the former home of the Vanderbilt family, is surrounded by 8,000 acres of fields, forests, and gardens designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, who also masterminded New York's Central Park.

The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway, a.k.a. "America's Favorite Drive," is one of the most stunning road trips in the U.S., and it passes through Pisgah. The Pisgah Inn, at the parkway's highest point, has sweeping views from every table and a 30-day advance window for a reservation. If you score one, a hearty breakfast pairs perfectly with a short, steep postprandial hike through a shady oak forest to the top of Mt. Pisgah for even better views.

If you look to expand your outdoorsy skill set, Pisgah's Granite City, a landscape of massive boulders with ample routes, is one of the best places for the climbing-curious to tackle beginner-friendly bouldering problems. Or put your pedaling and paddling skills to the test on the Pisgah Paddler, a mixed trail for the hip new sport of bikepaddling. Half on gravel paths, half on the French Broad River, you'll spend one to three nights in the wilderness, but you'll also pass by two breweries where you can kick back with a cold one.

