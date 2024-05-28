This Iconic Natural Wonder Is Basically A Massive Rock Slip 'N Slide In North Carolina

Wait a minute: Is this a national park or an amusement park? Maybe a little of both. Sliding Rock is a long, sloping waterfall pouring 11,000 gallons per minute of 50-60 degree water over polished rock. The cascade naturally forms a 60-foot-long natural Slip 'N Slide, shooting you into an 8-10 foot-deep pool at the bottom.

Advertisement

Rivaling the best waterparks in the Caribbean, this phenomenal site is a one-of-a-kind natural wonder, a water park built not by engineers but by eons of erosion. The Sliding Rock Recreation Area is part of the Pisgah National Forest, around an hour's drive from Asheville and just over 7 miles from the town of Brevard, capital of North Carolina's Land of Waterfalls.

It's well worth a visit on a sweltering summer afternoon — and if you're part polar bear, it's open, if unstaffed, all year long. And if a visit convinces you that chasing gorgeous waterfalls across the US is your thing, you can start locally by dropping into the Tourist Office in Brevard to pick up your free Brevard Adventure Guide and Waterfall Map listing over 250 local waterfalls, and go get wet and wild.

Advertisement