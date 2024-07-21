This Beautiful Beachside City In Mexico Is A Hotspot For LGBTQ+ Tourists
With unforgettable beaches and an array of 5-star resorts to choose from, Puerto Vallarta has become Mexico's "it" coastal destination. The scenic city located in Jalisco recently experienced rapid growth in tourism. Popular attractions include the Malecon Boardwalk, Playa de los Muertos, and the Zona Romántica neighborhood. It's also a favorite among the rich and famous. Notably, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton lived there in the 1960s. Their former home, Casa Kimberly, has since transformed into a hotel.
In addition to its natural beauty and splendor, travelers esteem Puerto Vallarta for another reason. Mexico as a whole has had a complicated past regarding LGBTQ+ rights, but the same can't be said about Puerto Vallarta. "Puerto Vallarta has long been renowned as one of Mexico's most LGBTQ+ friendly destinations," said Darren Burn, the founder and CEO of OutOfOffice.com and Travel Gay, the world's leading LGBTQ+ travel brands.
In fact, in 2023, Puerto Vallarta was chosen as the destination of the year at the LGBTQ+ Travel Awards. Speaking exclusively to Islands, Burn added, "Zona Romantica is nearby which is the heart of the LGBTQ+ scene where you'll find everything from drag shows to dance clubs." With all that in mind, Burn has several recommendations for LGBTQ+ tourists planning a getaway to Puerto Vallarta.
LGBTQ+ friendly destinations and establishments in Puerto Vallarta
Although plenty of Mexican coastal paradises offer a laid-back vacation, Puerto Vallarta is a party town through and through. Case in point: Zona Romantica, described by Daren Burn as "Latin America's biggest gayborhood." Visitors will find Playa de los Muertos there, a partly gay beach. Burn told Islands, "As Puerto Vallarta is quite compact, you can easily stroll down the Malecon beachfront promenade to access the beach."
"In peak season, the beach will be packed with strikingly attractive American men making Puerto Vallarta one of the most popular destinations on the planet for LGBTQ+ travelers," Burn continued. Mantamar Beach Club (pictured) is also in the Zona Romantica. It exclusively caters to LGBTQ+ individuals and features an infinity pool, a bar with an ocean view, DJs, spa treatments, and more.
Beyond all the fun in the sun Puerta Vallarta has to offer, Burn noted that visitors can choose from various LGBTQ+-friendly hotels, including the Blue Chairs Resort by the Sea. The beachfront property in the Zona Romantica is known for hosting drag shows on its rooftop bar and drag brunches. Standard rooms, suites, and a penthouse are available. There's also Casa Cupula. Rated 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor, it hosts wild pool parties. Of course, this is only a small selection of the LGBTQ+ friendly accommodation options in Puerto Vallarta.
Safety and other considerations for your trip to Puerto Vallarta
Mexico has a well-known reputation regarding crime and violence. Sadly, the country's LGBTQ+ individuals have been caught in the crossfire. However, Darren Burn told Islands there's nothing to worry about in Puerto Vallarta, explaining, "Mexico has some unsafe areas. That being said, it's a vast country so it really depends where you visit. Puerto Vallarta is one of – if not the – safest places to visit in Mexico. In terms of gay-friendliness, it's so welcoming you'll notice that straight people are a minority." Nevertheless, you should always remain aware of your surroundings. Likewise, stick with your travel companions and don't veer away from tourist zones.
If you're already packing your bags for Puerto Vallarta, we don't blame you. This destination boasts summer-like weather year-round. However, keep in mind that late spring into late fall is hurricane season. If you're in a major city like Los Angeles, Chicago, or Dallas, note that there are direct flights to Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR). For similar destinations, check out the most LGBTQ+-friendly islands and the city with the Midwest's second-largest pride celebration.