This Beautiful Beachside City In Mexico Is A Hotspot For LGBTQ+ Tourists

With unforgettable beaches and an array of 5-star resorts to choose from, Puerto Vallarta has become Mexico's "it" coastal destination. The scenic city located in Jalisco recently experienced rapid growth in tourism. Popular attractions include the Malecon Boardwalk, Playa de los Muertos, and the Zona Romántica neighborhood. It's also a favorite among the rich and famous. Notably, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton lived there in the 1960s. Their former home, Casa Kimberly, has since transformed into a hotel.

In addition to its natural beauty and splendor, travelers esteem Puerto Vallarta for another reason. Mexico as a whole has had a complicated past regarding LGBTQ+ rights, but the same can't be said about Puerto Vallarta. "Puerto Vallarta has long been renowned as one of Mexico's most LGBTQ+ friendly destinations," said Darren Burn, the founder and CEO of OutOfOffice.com and Travel Gay, the world's leading LGBTQ+ travel brands.

In fact, in 2023, Puerto Vallarta was chosen as the destination of the year at the LGBTQ+ Travel Awards. Speaking exclusively to Islands, Burn added, "Zona Romantica is nearby which is the heart of the LGBTQ+ scene where you'll find everything from drag shows to dance clubs." With all that in mind, Burn has several recommendations for LGBTQ+ tourists planning a getaway to Puerto Vallarta.

