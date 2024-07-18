This Breathtaking European Beach Takes The Crown For Being One Of The World's Best
There is nothing better than a beach day: Warm sand, cool water, and all the snacks, umbrellas, lifeguards, and watersports you can handle. Travelers may have been to a lot of beaches, but have you been to the top-rated beach in the world in 2024? You'll have to book a flight to Europe to visit, but it's worth it. Based on user reviews and ratings, Tripadvisor voted Portugal's Praia da Falésia as the top beach on the planet, knocking Brazil's Baia do Sancho out of the top spot.
Portugal is also home to one of the most dangerous beaches in the world, so this really is a destination that does it all. One reviewer said in May 2024, "This is a fabulous beach with soft sand and interesting rock pools at low tide. Plenty of deck chairs and umbrellas for 20€ a day (2 bed and Brolly). There is also a Massage hut near the entrance to the beach (50€ full body) and it's one of the best I've ever had."
Praia da Falésia is almost 4 miles long, stretching from Vilamoura in the east to Olhos d'Água in the west. It means "beach of cliffs" in Portuguese, and it isn't difficult to understand why — primarily due to the warm colors of the red and orange clay towering above. A hike along the cliffs goes about 2.2 miles. Grab your bathing suit and flip-flops, and let's go to the best beach in the world.
What to do on Olhos de Água and Açoteias
Praia da Falésia — which came 6th on Tripadvisor's list in 2023 — has a Blue Flag award for cleanliness, so get ready to swim in pristine waters. At low tide, you might see people collecting conquilhas (small clams) to prepare later. Depending on the tides, you can swim and surf at Praia da Falésia or simply enjoy the sand and shore. There are restrooms along the beach, as well as restaurants and cafes, and it's split into three parts: Olhos de Água, Açoteias, and Vilamoura.
Tripadvisor singled out Olhos de Água, as that is where visitors find the highest part of the marvelous cliffs. Keep in mind that there is limited parking, but it's free. If the shore is crowded, all you have to do is walk a bit to find a spot — carry your beach supplies in your towel to save some weight while you walk. There are lifeguards at the Olhos de Água section, and two restaurants called O Golfinho and Maré. The Miradouro da Falésia viewpoint sits above the cliffs and has seriously incredible views.
Açoteias is in the center, and it also has lifeguards. You walk down the staircase pictured above to get there, but fuel up at the snack shop before you do. Umbrellas and beach chairs cost around $13 a day, and there is also a surf school and free parking at the top of the cliff.
What to do on Vilamoura and how to walk the cliffs
The eastern side of Praia da Falésia is the Vilamoura section, sometimes called Praia Rocha Baixinha. Here you'll find Praia dos Tomates, with the lowest part of the cliffs. If you're looking for tranquility, this is your spot. There is plenty of parking (which costs just over $3), but you can also park for free in the nearby town of Vilamoura and walk just under a mile from the town center. This part of the beach has several restaurants to enjoy when hunger strikes.
If you want to enjoy a few watersports, there is a sports center right at the beach called Nautic Drive, with wakeboarding, parasailing, and jet skiing available. You can rent equipment like kayaks and stand-up paddleboards or take a tour of caves with some dolphin spotting for good measure.
The cliffs of Praia da Falésia are colorful and gorgeous, and the 2.2-mile walk along them is spectacular. It runs between the Praia dos Tomates cliffs at Vilamoura to Açoteias and has amazing views of the ocean and plenty of fantastic photo opportunities. However, you should bring your hiking shoes. It's important to note that if it's been raining, the path can be slippery, so make sure to use caution. This is the best beach in the world, so it is definitely worth the walk.