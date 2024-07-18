This Breathtaking European Beach Takes The Crown For Being One Of The World's Best

There is nothing better than a beach day: Warm sand, cool water, and all the snacks, umbrellas, lifeguards, and watersports you can handle. Travelers may have been to a lot of beaches, but have you been to the top-rated beach in the world in 2024? You'll have to book a flight to Europe to visit, but it's worth it. Based on user reviews and ratings, Tripadvisor voted Portugal's Praia da Falésia as the top beach on the planet, knocking Brazil's Baia do Sancho out of the top spot.

Portugal is also home to one of the most dangerous beaches in the world, so this really is a destination that does it all. One reviewer said in May 2024, "This is a fabulous beach with soft sand and interesting rock pools at low tide. Plenty of deck chairs and umbrellas for 20€ a day (2 bed and Brolly). There is also a Massage hut near the entrance to the beach (50€ full body) and it's one of the best I've ever had."

Praia da Falésia is almost 4 miles long, stretching from Vilamoura in the east to Olhos d'Água in the west. It means "beach of cliffs" in Portuguese, and it isn't difficult to understand why — primarily due to the warm colors of the red and orange clay towering above. A hike along the cliffs goes about 2.2 miles. Grab your bathing suit and flip-flops, and let's go to the best beach in the world.

