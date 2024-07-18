Is This National Park One Of North America's Best Secret Summer Vacation Spots?

The jagged cliffsides on the coastline of Bruce Peninsula National Park are awe-inspiringly beautiful, but they might also be the best place to spend your summer vacation. It may seem surprising that rocky cliffs and dense pine forests in Ontario, Canada would be where you'd want to spend your relaxing summer getaway, but for those looking to beat extreme temperatures in a low-key destination, this is the place to be. Temperatures in the region are often anywhere from the high 60s to the mid-80s in the summertime, and while the shore may be hot, the water stays cold, so you'll be in for a refreshing swim if you decide to take the plunge.

You don't need a private island in Canada to enjoy the summer weather. You can spend your warm, sunny days taking in the perfect blue water of Georgian Bay from boardwalks, trails, and sandy beaches to spending the night camping under some of the best night skies that Canada has to offer. As you explore this park, you'll find chipmunks chittering in the trees, foxes sneaking around the underbrush, and many species of orchids growing wild in the wilderness.

You can even walk Canada's oldest footpath, Bruce Trail, to find incredible natural overlooks and beautiful coves. One of the biggest draws to this park is not on the beach or in the woods, however — it's a sea cave. If you're willing to take the hike and climb down the cliffs, you can explore the Grotto and look out at the fantastic blue waves.

