Is This National Park One Of North America's Best Secret Summer Vacation Spots?
The jagged cliffsides on the coastline of Bruce Peninsula National Park are awe-inspiringly beautiful, but they might also be the best place to spend your summer vacation. It may seem surprising that rocky cliffs and dense pine forests in Ontario, Canada would be where you'd want to spend your relaxing summer getaway, but for those looking to beat extreme temperatures in a low-key destination, this is the place to be. Temperatures in the region are often anywhere from the high 60s to the mid-80s in the summertime, and while the shore may be hot, the water stays cold, so you'll be in for a refreshing swim if you decide to take the plunge.
You don't need a private island in Canada to enjoy the summer weather. You can spend your warm, sunny days taking in the perfect blue water of Georgian Bay from boardwalks, trails, and sandy beaches to spending the night camping under some of the best night skies that Canada has to offer. As you explore this park, you'll find chipmunks chittering in the trees, foxes sneaking around the underbrush, and many species of orchids growing wild in the wilderness.
You can even walk Canada's oldest footpath, Bruce Trail, to find incredible natural overlooks and beautiful coves. One of the biggest draws to this park is not on the beach or in the woods, however — it's a sea cave. If you're willing to take the hike and climb down the cliffs, you can explore the Grotto and look out at the fantastic blue waves.
Explore the best of Bruce Peninsula National Park
There are a lot of areas on Canada's coastline for a family-friendly beach getaway during the summer — but few will deliver the adventures that can be found in Bruce Peninsula National Park. For a relatively easy and beautiful hiking trail that will lead you to a few of the best spots in the park and only take you around an hour to complete, try the Marr Lake trail that leads to Boulder Beach, the Grotto, and Horse Lake. Not only are the views along this trail incredible, but many take advantage of the warm summer weather and swim in the mysterious dark blue waters of the Grotto or walk into the shallows on the rocky beaches.
You also won't want to miss the portion of the famous Bruce Trail known as Stormhaven and the Overhang. This 7-mile trek will take you around three hours, and while it also takes you by the Grotto, it lets you explore secret little caves and swimming holes. Best of all, you will get to see the dizzying Overhanging Point, an outcropping of rock that juts out over the trees and water below. For an even bigger challenge, you can try the portion of the famous Bruce Trail from Halfway Log Dump to the Grotto. This difficult two-hour trek takes you along the coast to admire moody cliffs and the sound of crashing waves, and still gives you a chance to take a dip in the Grotto under the warm summer sun.
Book your trip to Bruce Peninsula National Park in advance
While you won't be fighting for space as you might be at famous summer vacation spots like Cancun or Myrtle Beach, this park is a fantastic place to spend your summer vacation, and it's getting popular. To keep the area from getting too crowded, advance reservations are required for certain activities and sites during the warmer months. If you're hoping to visit many of the park's most exciting features, like the Grotto, you'll need to book in advance through Parks Canada.
While some come to the park for a day trip, there is more than enough to do at Bruce Peninsula National Park for those wanting to stay the night. Whether you're looking to set up camp along the side of the trail, prefer a traditional campground, or want to stay in a yurt on Cyprus Lake, all of these options and more are available and could make for a memorable family vacation or a transformative solo camping trip. You can make your camping reservations in the same way by visiting Parks Canada.