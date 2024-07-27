The Popular, Bustling City With One Of Florida's Most Dangerous Beaches

The city of Fort Lauderdale is a Spring Break favorite, with people looking to party on the beaches flooding in every year to enjoy the sun, waves, and white sand. Other than the possible risk of alcohol poisoning, this probably doesn't seem like a particularly perilous place to take a trip. However, a 2023 report from Travel Lens ranked Florida's Fort Lauderdale Beach as the 10th most dangerous in the United States because of its history of hurricanes, surf zone fatalities, and shark attacks.

In 2024, it was announced that there would be more police officers all over the beaches to prevent too much Spring Break debauchery, but they probably won't do much to keep you safe from marine life, rip currents, and storms. In order to stay safe while enjoying the sunny beach, the City of Fort Lauderdale recommends only swimming when you're sober, with your friends, and in areas where lifeguards are on duty, and never swimming or floating out farther than where you are 100% certain you can swim back to shore by yourself.