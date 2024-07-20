The Incredible Area In Edinburgh's Iconic Castle That Is Often Overlooked, Per Rick Steves

Overlooking the vibrant city of Edinburgh, the Edinburgh Castle complex stands as an ancient soldier watching over it. Millions of people visit this stronghold every year. Though many miss something particularly special while in awe of its centuries' old treasures. Per travel expert Rick Steves, that gem would be the National War Museum of Scotland. Although castles elicit thoughts of magnificent parties or treasures, ones with roots as deep as Edinburgh's have inextricable ties to defense too.

Edinburgh's Castle is one of the oldest fortified castles in Europe and still remains a part of the country's military today, per its website. Since the castle itself is such a popular destination, it's no surprise that Steves points to one of its lesser known spots to visit since he is often a proponent of hidden gem spots over touristy ones. On his blog, Steves encourages visitors to Scotland's capitol to admire the city's vast history and spend time just exploring — especially beyond the more obvious places like the Royal Mile.

In describing his adventures down the Royal Mile, Steves began (as the area does) at the castle Itself. "I begin my stroll on the bluff where Edinburgh was born and where a castle now stands," he wrote. "Over the centuries, this mighty fortress was home to many of Scotland's kings and queens. Today it's well worth touring to see the old buildings, stunning views, and crown jewels." You can even visit the Scottish National War Memorial in addition to the museum.

