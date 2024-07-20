Discover One Of The U.S.' Best Beaches At This Mesmerizing State Park On Lake Michigan's Shores
The Great Lakes were built for adventure. From criss-crossing the Canadian border to enjoying the surrounding metropolis of Chicago or the quaint towns like Duluth, this region has something for everyone. As a whole, the Great Lakes offer endless recreation, with Lake Michigan being in the center of the action. City dwellers can hit the shores directly from Chicago at Oak Street Beach or one of its other 25 beaches. From Grand Rapids, the underrated Saugatuck Dunes State Park makes for an easy day trip. Less than an hour north there's another beach that should make your radar.
Grand Haven State Park is a "haven" for visitors, campers, and day trippers who are looking to savor mesmerizing views while enjoying their favorite beach activities. With its half-mile of white sand, iconic pier, and colorful lighthouses, it's the ideal spot for photographers, nature lovers, and parents hoping to keep the kids entertained. Grand Haven State Park is also a premier spot for watching the sun set; however, there's plenty to do before then.
Amenities at Grand Haven State Park
Lake Michigan holds magic all on its own, but the developed area around Grand Haven State Park allows visitors to take in all its glory while enjoying nearby amenities. This park offers 48 acres for exploration, and there's no shortage of activities. Here, you can play some volleyball on one of the 18 courts set up each summer or engage in a game of soccer near the Area 7 beach marker. There's also a playground for the children.
The park also offers designated picnic areas where you can grill and eat. There are restrooms, an area for food trucks, onsite parking, a waste station, and even vending machines. Many of these amenities are combined with the Grand Haven State Park Campground, which offers front-row beach camping. Whether you're staying the night or visiting for the day, one primary draw is the picturesque (and highly photographed) pier and lighthouses.
Visitors can walk the length of the Grand Haven Pier until they approach the two red lighthouses that have stood as a beacon for sailors since 1839. For the mobility challenged, the park offers three track chairs, which are free to use and can maneuver across trails, snow, sand, and shallow water.
Activities at Grand Haven State Park
The beach is open for all the standard beach-day activities. Bring out the fat-tire bikes, set up beach chairs, or lay down a towel for sunbathing. You can, of course, swim or float in the lake, and, during the winter, visitors take in the sites of the park while cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
One unique aspect of this beach is that it also provides access to the mouth of the Grand River, along the north edge of the park. Many visitors enjoy the 1.5-mile boardwalk that runs adjacent to the Grand River. It's popular for evening strolls and for fishing, but be sure to get the proper license and tags if you plan to drop a line.
When you're ready for a break from the sand, head upriver about a mile to the massive Musical Fountain. Here, you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the water show. There are performances every night during the summer months. If you're in the area between late July and early August, watch for the Coast Guard Festival.
Note that you'll need a Recreation Passport in order to park within Grand Haven State Park, while taking advantage of the many boat access sites, hiking trails, and recreational areas. If you're looking for another adventure in the area, head up to the northeast corner of Lake Michigan to spend a day at Mackinac Island.