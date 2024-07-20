Discover One Of The U.S.' Best Beaches At This Mesmerizing State Park On Lake Michigan's Shores

The beach is open for all the standard beach-day activities. Bring out the fat-tire bikes, set up beach chairs, or lay down a towel for sunbathing. You can, of course, swim or float in the lake, and, during the winter, visitors take in the sites of the park while cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

One unique aspect of this beach is that it also provides access to the mouth of the Grand River, along the north edge of the park. Many visitors enjoy the 1.5-mile boardwalk that runs adjacent to the Grand River. It's popular for evening strolls and for fishing, but be sure to get the proper license and tags if you plan to drop a line.

When you're ready for a break from the sand, head upriver about a mile to the massive Musical Fountain. Here, you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the water show. There are performances every night during the summer months. If you're in the area between late July and early August, watch for the Coast Guard Festival.

Note that you'll need a Recreation Passport in order to park within Grand Haven State Park, while taking advantage of the many boat access sites, hiking trails, and recreational areas. If you're looking for another adventure in the area, head up to the northeast corner of Lake Michigan to spend a day at Mackinac Island.

