Visit This Underrated California State Park For Majestic Mountain Views Away From The Crowds

As an easier alternative, the nearby Root Creek Trail is a shady stroll through the forest and is wheelchair-accessible for the first mile. While the last half-mile is not, it takes you to a pretty waterfall. After your hike, don't skip the paved 0.3-mile walk to Vista Point for a new view of Mt. Shasta (pictures) and the crags. Other trails start from the campground, like the Sacramento River Trail, which crosses a cool suspension footbridge to follow the gently rolling river on a 4-mile out-and-back where you'll see anglers fishing for trout.

If hiking left you ravenous, jump into the car for the 6-mile drive to Yaks in the woodsy little mountain town of Dunsmuir. This hidden-gem burger joint has made the Yelp Top 100 restaurants in the country for years. Back at the park, you have your choice of forest or river bank camping loops for an overnight. The babbling water sounds make a nice backdrop, but there's something magical about the hushed forest that invites an equally awesome adventure into dreamland.

Castle Crags Campground hosts a special campsite for Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers who have made it there on foot all the way from Mexico or Canada and are probably far from their loved ones. Invite them over for s'mores and maybe offer a pair of clean, cozy socks. They may be grateful for the "trail magic" and regale you with adventure stories around the campfire.

