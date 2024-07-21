Visit This Underrated California State Park For Majestic Mountain Views Away From The Crowds
Only people who regularly road trip between the Pacific Northwest and California have any idea that Castle Crags State Park exists. And even those road warriors seldom visit, hypnotized by the monotony of Interstate 5. If they do stop, it's usually in Ashland, on the Oregon side, or Lake Shasta, on the California side. But ah, if only they knew that just minutes off that dull highway lies a ravishingly beautiful spot to camp, fish, and hike, including one of the most rewarding trails in California, a 5-mile trek with views equal to any you'd find in the more celebrated Sierra Nevada.
Compact Castle Crags has a high level of accessibility, making it a great location for differently-abled nature seekers, as well as hardcore hikers. The Pacific Crest Trail also passes through it, and the local granite draws rock climbers. Much like Mount Lassen, California's most underrated National Park, Castle Crags deserves reconsideration as a destination.
The Crags Trail at Castle Crags is a world-class hike
The Crags Trail to Castle Dome begins at Vista Point, which you can reach via a steep one-lane road. Challenging but easy to navigate, it's a good choice for your first solo hike. You'll set out in deep shade on a soft, simple path through conifers. The rest of the trail, over rugged granite, is one of the rockiest hiking routes you could ever hope to tackle, at times marching up those granite crags like a set of stairs cut into the mountain by a drunken giant. Rising 2,000 feet in 2.5 miles, it's a steep one, but the way it turns and twists to new heights is endlessly, wondrously gorgeous.
As high as you climb, there are no scary drop-offs. The big vistas unfold in a series of dramatic reveals framed by jagged rock formations, so there's a new postcard-worthy view around every turn. As you hike, the crags, a series of natural crenelated granite spires that resemble a medieval fortress, appear. You can sight Mount Shasta several times in the distance, most strikingly with Castle Dome standing sentinel in the foreground (pictured) overlooking a vast expanse of evergreen. It ends too soon with your arrival at the base of the Dome.
More hiking and camping at Castle Crags
As an easier alternative, the nearby Root Creek Trail is a shady stroll through the forest and is wheelchair-accessible for the first mile. While the last half-mile is not, it takes you to a pretty waterfall. After your hike, don't skip the paved 0.3-mile walk to Vista Point for a new view of Mt. Shasta (pictures) and the crags. Other trails start from the campground, like the Sacramento River Trail, which crosses a cool suspension footbridge to follow the gently rolling river on a 4-mile out-and-back where you'll see anglers fishing for trout.
If hiking left you ravenous, jump into the car for the 6-mile drive to Yaks in the woodsy little mountain town of Dunsmuir. This hidden-gem burger joint has made the Yelp Top 100 restaurants in the country for years. Back at the park, you have your choice of forest or river bank camping loops for an overnight. The babbling water sounds make a nice backdrop, but there's something magical about the hushed forest that invites an equally awesome adventure into dreamland.
Castle Crags Campground hosts a special campsite for Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers who have made it there on foot all the way from Mexico or Canada and are probably far from their loved ones. Invite them over for s'mores and maybe offer a pair of clean, cozy socks. They may be grateful for the "trail magic" and regale you with adventure stories around the campfire.