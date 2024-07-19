Here's Why Dollywood Was Forced To Close An Hour After Opening

Negative responses online to the unexpected Dollywood closure ranged from the angry to the disappointed. "My Dolly obsessed daughter is heartbroken! Today is her birthday and Dollywood has been her birthday wish for 3 years!," one person posted. "We finally made the trip happen. We were in the park for about 30 minutes before having to leave." We sure hope they're able to get a redo!

However, there were those who seemed to take the news in stride and joked about it. "Everything is now a water slide," one person wrote. Someone else posted a picture of the water starting to pool at Dollywood and wrote, "memories of the water main break will last a lifetime however." Others had recommendations of what to do nearby as they waited for the park to reopen. "Go into Gatlinburg tonight and get a steak at The Peddlar," [sic] one person wrote.

Concerns over the shutdown brought up recent memories of a similar closure on May 8, 2024, which caused the internet to speculate that Dollywood was closing for good. Fortunately, that couldn't be further from the truth. So if you're road tripping along the Blue Ridge Parkway and you want to see what all the fuss is about, plan a side trip from Gatlinburg up to Dollywood to ride the rides, enjoy the food, and maybe even see Dolly herself.

