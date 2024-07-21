This Gorgeous Italian City Is A Cheaper, Calmer Alternative To The Crowded Amalfi Coast

If you dream of joining the jetsetters vacationing on Italy's famous Amalfi Coast, you're not alone. The area gets almost five million tourists each year (via Euronews), and it's easy to see why. The Amalfi Coast has beautiful beaches and plenty to see and do. Of course, along with that comes the cost. According to Champion Traveler, a solo traveler visiting the area for a week will spend around $1,701. However, there is a less expensive and absolutely gorgeous spot to check out instead. It has fewer tourists and will set you back a lot less: Cefalù.

Located on the northwest coast of Sicily, Cefalù welcomed around 811,000 tourists in 2022 (per ItaliAbsolutely.com). It's easy to get to from Palermo, has a hike to ancient ruins, a stunning and friendly piazza in front of a cathedral almost 1,000 years old, a very unusual tourist site, and some lovely beaches to lounge on. Even better? You can visit for a lot less than the Amalfi Coast.

Budget Your Trip says the average cost for a week-long stay for one person in Cefalù is around $893, with budget accommodations around $41 a day or $94 for mid-range. (That site also sets the average week for a single person on the Amalfi Coast at around $1,513.) If you're looking to explore Italy on a tight budget, you can't go wrong with Cefalù.

