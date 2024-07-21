This Gorgeous Italian City Is A Cheaper, Calmer Alternative To The Crowded Amalfi Coast
If you dream of joining the jetsetters vacationing on Italy's famous Amalfi Coast, you're not alone. The area gets almost five million tourists each year (via Euronews), and it's easy to see why. The Amalfi Coast has beautiful beaches and plenty to see and do. Of course, along with that comes the cost. According to Champion Traveler, a solo traveler visiting the area for a week will spend around $1,701. However, there is a less expensive and absolutely gorgeous spot to check out instead. It has fewer tourists and will set you back a lot less: Cefalù.
Located on the northwest coast of Sicily, Cefalù welcomed around 811,000 tourists in 2022 (per ItaliAbsolutely.com). It's easy to get to from Palermo, has a hike to ancient ruins, a stunning and friendly piazza in front of a cathedral almost 1,000 years old, a very unusual tourist site, and some lovely beaches to lounge on. Even better? You can visit for a lot less than the Amalfi Coast.
Budget Your Trip says the average cost for a week-long stay for one person in Cefalù is around $893, with budget accommodations around $41 a day or $94 for mid-range. (That site also sets the average week for a single person on the Amalfi Coast at around $1,513.) If you're looking to explore Italy on a tight budget, you can't go wrong with Cefalù.
Enjoy the many wallet-friendly attractions of Cefalù
Cefalù is easy to get to. You can take a train for around $8 each way from Palermo Centrale station in approximately 50 minutes. From there, it's a 10-minute walk into town. You can also drive in and park on the Lungomara Giuseppe Giardina for about $9 a day or a little over $1 an hour.
Cefalù was originally a Tyrrhenian coast fishing town and the old harbor is a wonderful place to walk around. If you're looking for a spot to sit down for a snack, a glass of wine, or some gelato, visit the cafes in the Piazza Duomo (above). Or you can use one of travel expert Rick Steves' tips to eat on a shoestring budget by hitting a grocery store and dining at one of the tables in the square. In the center is the Moorish-style cathedral, built in 1131 C.E., which is free to enter. You can see the stunning mosaics of the Cristo Pantocratore inside (there is a fee under $10 to get up close).
The Lavatoio Medievale, or medieval washhouse, is a fascinating and unusual spot that is a favorite of visitors. The washing area is down a staircase, carved directly into the volcanic stone. It's right over the river, which is said to have been created from the tears cried by a nymph who lost her lover. This spot was actually used until the 20th century and was restored in 1991.
Hike to see history and the beaches of Cefalù
La Rocca (pictured), or "the rock," is the remains of a Norman castle that you can hike up to for incredible views. It's a bit over 3 miles and a challenging trek, but it's worth it. On the way up, you can see the ruins of a Greek temple to Diana and a ninth-century B.C.E. cistern. Wear sunscreen and bring water if you visit when it's hot. There is a fee of around $5.50 to go up. Don't lose your ticket, as attendants sometimes check on the way down. For just $6.50, you can also visit the Museo Mandralisca, a small museum with the private collection of Baron Mandralisca, including the Renaissance Portrait of an Unknown Man by Antonello da Messina.
No Amalfi Coast alternative would be complete without beautiful beaches. Cefalù Beach is popular, pretty, and free. However, that comes with a caveat. During the high season in the summer, you may have to pay up to $40 for two beach chairs and umbrellas. It's worth bringing your own towel instead. It's a great spot to swim with golden sand and calm water. Bastione di Capo Marchiafava is a quieter beach and sea-viewing platform nearby with several swimming holes. Caldera Beach, right outside the old town center, has gleaming white sand. It's also great for snorkeling.