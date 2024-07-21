This Hike Is Only Open For Half Of The Year And Boasts The Best Views In Yosemite National Park

If you're traveling with young children who like to run, you might want to give the Taft Point hike a pass because of the exposure. Instead, plan to check out Glacier Point, which also has incredible views, but with the benefit of more guardrails at the cliff's edge. It's just a few more miles of driving up Glacier Point Road from the Taft Point trailhead to get to that overlook.

Advertisement

Since the trailhead for the Taft Point trail is along Glacier Point Road, it's only available when the road is open. Snow can reach upwards of several feet in this part of the park, and it can take up to eight weeks to plow it clear in the spring. Keep in mind that if you go shortly after the road opens, the trail may still have snow on it, and granite is slippery when wet, so take your time.

There's no hard opening and closing dates for Glacier Point Road; it truly depends on the season. The National Park Service gives a broad, expected timeframe for when the road opens: "Sometime in May until sometime in November. Plowing typically begins around April 15." It provides frequent updates on the road closures on the website, so keep an eye out for the latest information if you plan to visit at the beginning or end of the season.

Advertisement