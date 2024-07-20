The Best Ways To Find Cheap Last-Minute Flights This Summer

Summer is a rabid time for every type of travel. Hotels and camping sites are booked up, massive crowds descend upon popular attractions, and prices for rental cars and vacation homes are inflated. When it comes to flights, you might find issues with both inventory and high fares. In a world where flights just seem to be getting more and more expensive, finding the best deals means looking out for price variations — and they can swing widely from one week to the next. By taking an expansive view of your options, you'll be able to target dates with lower rates, even during the busy summer vacation travel season.

If you had begun your hunt for a summer flight deal back in May, you might have seen that Skyscanner's "Savings Generator" tool identified the week of August 19 as the cheapest to fly. But now that mid-August is right around the corner, results are mixed. The good news is, there seems to still be plenty of deals if you know where to look and you have some flexibility. The cheapest rates are, of course, going to depend on your point of origin and your destination, but in general terms, the lowest-cost flights will be mid-week and during the middle of the month. By the way, you might find better deals if you book travel at the beginning of the week, too.