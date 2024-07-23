Visit Scotland For One Of The Best Sightseeing Walks In Europe, According To Rick Steves

If you follow in Rick Steves' footsteps and those of centuries of Scottish royalty, the journey begins at Edinburgh Castle (pictured). While Steves might consider Germany's Burg Eltz the best castle in Europe, few places on Earth look as much like a fairy tale setting as Edinburgh Castle. Perched on the top of the ancient volcanic rock known as Castle Rock, the structure is the historical seat of Scottish royals and served as the site of many sieges and battles over the centuries.

Advertisement

Next, you'll descend into the Old Town. The narrow streets date back to the 1600s and boast high stone buildings, which Steves described as the first skyscrapers when he visited for his show. The narrow spaces between the buildings are little more than alleyways and tunnels. Although the area has become the peak travel destination for the city, it's easy to see how, at one time, the structures more closely resembled tenements than tourist attractions.

After passing by the glaringly modern Scottish parliament building, you'll arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The final stop on the Royal Mile has ties to many Scottish heroes, including the famous Bonnie Prince Charlie, and was the home of multiple kings and queens. The twelfth-century king David I built the picturesque stone palace after he had a vision of a glowing stag — at least according to legend.

Advertisement