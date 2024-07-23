Visit Scotland For One Of The Best Sightseeing Walks In Europe, According To Rick Steves
If you want to walk through the history of Scotland itself, consider the iconic Royal Mile in Edinburgh. You'll start your journey in a centuries-old castle before strolling between towering medieval buildings and fighting the bustling crowds for glimpses of tourist attractions, statues, performers, and shops clustered around the road. You'll then see a distinctive example of Scotland's modern architecture before ending up in a royal palace.
TV host Rick Steves did the Royal Mile trek for his show "Rick Steves' Europe" in 2009. Despite how much of a tourist hotspot the walk has become, the travel host declared "there's no better introduction to Edinburgh" on his website. While a long way from the hidden gem destinations Steves often recommends, you'll find many good reasons to brave the multitudes and walk the Royal Mile. Though the area mostly caters to tourists rather than locals today, history fills the route. If you look in the right places, Royal Mile can still teach you a lot about the legacy of Scotland.
A walk through the history of Scotland
If you follow in Rick Steves' footsteps and those of centuries of Scottish royalty, the journey begins at Edinburgh Castle (pictured). While Steves might consider Germany's Burg Eltz the best castle in Europe, few places on Earth look as much like a fairy tale setting as Edinburgh Castle. Perched on the top of the ancient volcanic rock known as Castle Rock, the structure is the historical seat of Scottish royals and served as the site of many sieges and battles over the centuries.
Next, you'll descend into the Old Town. The narrow streets date back to the 1600s and boast high stone buildings, which Steves described as the first skyscrapers when he visited for his show. The narrow spaces between the buildings are little more than alleyways and tunnels. Although the area has become the peak travel destination for the city, it's easy to see how, at one time, the structures more closely resembled tenements than tourist attractions.
After passing by the glaringly modern Scottish parliament building, you'll arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The final stop on the Royal Mile has ties to many Scottish heroes, including the famous Bonnie Prince Charlie, and was the home of multiple kings and queens. The twelfth-century king David I built the picturesque stone palace after he had a vision of a glowing stag — at least according to legend.
Some of the best spots along the Royal Mile
You'll find no shortage of activities along the Royal Mile. This tourist hot spot is absolutely packed with things to see, eat, and buy. While none of these food options will likely meet Rick Steves' guidelines for an authentic restaurant experience while traveling, on his website, he suggests stopping into one of the many pubs for a whisky. He particularly recommends trying a whisky from Cadenhead's, a distillery that has been in business since 1842.
You might skip the many gift shops but don't overlook The People's Story Museum, a free attraction (suggested £3 donation) that highlights the everyday life of the working-class people of Edinburgh since the eighteenth century. The Museum of Edinburgh (also free with the same recommended donation amount) takes you inside some of the city's old and fascinating buildings to explore artifacts from its history.