The Horrifying Reason This Beautiful Mountain Hike In New Hampshire Is So Dangerous
Hiking continues to be a very popular pastime for a lot of Americans, as evidenced by significant participation growth from 2010 to 2023, per Statista. From easy jaunts through the woods to national park trails only for experienced hikers, there are so many trails, parks, and hidden gems to enjoy. Though some are more dangerous than others, including the Presidential Traverse in New Hampshire.
As one of the most dangerous hikes in the country, this 20.4-mile trek takes you into the White Mountains. It earned its name because the path takes you along several presidentially-named mountains including Adams, Eisenhower, Madison, Pierce, and Washington. Mt. Washington has the highest peak in the Northeast and also set a world record in 1934 for the highest wind gust. According to WMUR, on April 12, 1934, a 231-mph wind was recorded at the top of this mountain — a world record held until 1996.
Oddball weather phenomena like the unfathomable wind is one of the big reasons why this is one of the most dangerous hikes in the country. Though not as dangerous as Utah's scenic hike with a deadly reputation, the Presidential Traverse should still be taken seriously.
Why is the Presidential Traverse so dangerous?
When you're dealing with high altitudes, a change in weather shouldn't be surprising. But within the Presidential Traverse, Mt. Washington in particular, the elements become deadly. Per the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, approximately 150 people have died on the mountain whether they were hiking, skiing, or doing other adventure activities. The center adds that at least 25 people need rescue services every year as well.
For inclement weather, it isn't uncommon for the low temperatures — even in summer — in the White Mountains to get down to the 40s or low 50s. The Avalanche Center warns that the weather is notoriously bad on the range, particularly Mt. Washington, even beyond the temperature fluctuations. "Rising at the intersection of major storm tracks and forming a prominent barrier to winds from the west, Mt. Washington and the Presidential Range also receive heavy precipitation," the agency explains on its website. "Each season averages 280 inches of snow, and wind-blown snow can pile up to depths of 10 to 40 feet in the east-facing ravines."
The center also notes that even in the warmer months, freezing rain and fog plague the area. Not to mention the average of 100 days per year with winds over 74 mph. Clearly this hike is not for the faint of heart.
The Presidential Traverse is also extremely rocky
The strenuousness of the Presidential Traverse hiking trail is so significant that the U.S. Forest Service has a warning sign on the trailhead. This sign explains that only those in peak physical condition who are well equipped should attempt it. Knowing the full level of difficulty is doubly important if you're going to do the hike solo, and, if you're planning on going it alone, be sure to read up on safety tips before your first solo adventure.
Part of what makes it so difficult, weather aside, is the terrain. At least half of the trail is rocky, making it harder to keep going. Wild Land Trekking marks this trail officially at a Difficultly Level 4 rating, though they admit that it's more in the middle between 4 and 5. The site also denotes the trail as "significantly rugged" with a Level 4 rating alongside a Level 4 Heights Exposure rating.
Should you decide to take on this hike, prepare yourself for a lot of rock climbing and bouldering. Keep in mind that there are also elevations up to 9,000-feet, which introduces its own health and safety considerations. That's why the weather, elevation, and terrain combined makes this one of the most dangerous hikes in the country.