The Horrifying Reason This Beautiful Mountain Hike In New Hampshire Is So Dangerous

Hiking continues to be a very popular pastime for a lot of Americans, as evidenced by significant participation growth from 2010 to 2023, per Statista. From easy jaunts through the woods to national park trails only for experienced hikers, there are so many trails, parks, and hidden gems to enjoy. Though some are more dangerous than others, including the Presidential Traverse in New Hampshire.

As one of the most dangerous hikes in the country, this 20.4-mile trek takes you into the White Mountains. It earned its name because the path takes you along several presidentially-named mountains including Adams, Eisenhower, Madison, Pierce, and Washington. Mt. Washington has the highest peak in the Northeast and also set a world record in 1934 for the highest wind gust. According to WMUR, on April 12, 1934, a 231-mph wind was recorded at the top of this mountain — a world record held until 1996.

Oddball weather phenomena like the unfathomable wind is one of the big reasons why this is one of the most dangerous hikes in the country. Though not as dangerous as Utah's scenic hike with a deadly reputation, the Presidential Traverse should still be taken seriously.

