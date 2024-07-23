Some Of Hawaii's Best Eateries And Shops Are At This Underrated, Lively Street
Oahu is one of the most visited of the Hawaiian islands, thanks in large part to the range of things you can do there. Whether you're a movie fan looking to explore Hawaii's filming spots, a wildlife lover looking to swim with sea turtles, or a shopaholic wanting to expand your wardrobe, Oahu has something for you. And if you're someone who wants to get off the beaten path of Waikiki Beach to try some local dishes and check out some boutique shops, explore Waialae Avenue in the Kaimukī neighborhood of Honolulu, just north of the iconic Diamond Head crater.
To start your Waialae Avenue day, grab some coffee. One well-reviewed spot is Bean About Town, an artisanal coffee bar and small coffee roastery. Along with drinks, you can order a yummy pastry; for a taste of Hawaii, try the 'ulu banana bread— 'ulu is also known as breadfruit, and it's a superfood found all across Hawaii. Another good coffee shop is Talk Kaimukī, which has specialty drinks like the Nutella latte and the red velvet latte. Come back on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night to enjoy some craft cocktails. For brunch, visit Koko Head Café. Half a block off of Waialae Avenue, it was opened by Lee Anne Wong, a contestant on Season 1 of "Top Chef." It's super popular, but the wait is worth it. The menu has daily specials, like breakfast congee, and one longtime favorite dish is the Cornflake french toast.
Lunch, dinner, and desserts on Waialae Avenue
A classic lunch spot on Waialae Avenue is St. Louis Drive In. It has been open since the 1960s, and the family-owned restaurant is a local favorite with big portions and decent prices. If you're on the run, you can easily grab something to go — they have plate lunches and bento — or you can enjoy the atmosphere inside. For non-meat eaters, the aptly-named Plant Based Paradise Kaimukī has only vegan food on the menu. The café is a part of the Yoga Under the Palms studio (if you want to get zen), and it's open everyday for lunch.
What visit to Hawaii would be complete without a malasada? Pipeline Bakeshop and Creamery started out by trying to make the best malasadas in Hawaii, and plenty of people seem to think that it has done just that! The pillowy pastries are dusted in your choice of different sugar flavors, including cocoa, coffee, li hing, or cinnamon. Pipeline also makes ice cream, cake bombs, cookies, and more — all in house. The shop has some flavors that change weekly; check its Instagram for the latest varieties.
For dinner, Mud Hen Water is a beloved dining destination. It serves tasty, locally inspired dishes, and the chicken long rice croquettes made The New York Times' list of best American restaurant dishes of 2023. The Surfing Pig Hawaii is another good option with signature dishes ranging from smoked cocktails to short ribs and bbq shrimp skewers.
Specialty shops abound along Waialae Avenue
When it comes to shopping on and around Waialae Avenue, it's all about locally-made and curated items. Fashionistas should look no further than Ten Tomorrow. The shop sells resort wear, primarily for women, that's all designed and made in Hawaii. At the Rumi Murakami atelier, you'll have to make an appointment to shop the collection in person, but if you're into slow fashion made by a Hawaiian fashion designer, it's the place to go. For unique gifts, Shop Toast has handmade, design-forward home and party items, and Sugarcane is a family-owned shop with a range of cute items like bags, stationery, jewelry, and home decor.
Just off of Waialae, there's Da Shop, which is a beloved local community bookstore with rave Google reviews. It's the place to go for books about Hawaii and by Hawaiian authors, whether you want a cookbook, a graphic novel, or a history book. If you want to learn about more small businesses on and around Waialae Avenue, follow the social media accounts of Keep It Kaimukī. It's an initiative that celebrates and supports neighborhood establishments.