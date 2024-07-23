Some Of Hawaii's Best Eateries And Shops Are At This Underrated, Lively Street

Oahu is one of the most visited of the Hawaiian islands, thanks in large part to the range of things you can do there. Whether you're a movie fan looking to explore Hawaii's filming spots, a wildlife lover looking to swim with sea turtles, or a shopaholic wanting to expand your wardrobe, Oahu has something for you. And if you're someone who wants to get off the beaten path of Waikiki Beach to try some local dishes and check out some boutique shops, explore Waialae Avenue in the Kaimukī neighborhood of Honolulu, just north of the iconic Diamond Head crater.

To start your Waialae Avenue day, grab some coffee. One well-reviewed spot is Bean About Town, an artisanal coffee bar and small coffee roastery. Along with drinks, you can order a yummy pastry; for a taste of Hawaii, try the 'ulu banana bread— 'ulu is also known as breadfruit, and it's a superfood found all across Hawaii. Another good coffee shop is Talk Kaimukī, which has specialty drinks like the Nutella latte and the red velvet latte. Come back on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night to enjoy some craft cocktails. For brunch, visit Koko Head Café. Half a block off of Waialae Avenue, it was opened by Lee Anne Wong, a contestant on Season 1 of "Top Chef." It's super popular, but the wait is worth it. The menu has daily specials, like breakfast congee, and one longtime favorite dish is the Cornflake french toast.

