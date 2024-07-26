The Unsettling Reason Why Cruise Ship Pools Are So Small

Technically speaking, cruise ships are just floating hotels that have the added benefit of taking you to all sorts of fun places. They've got all the amenities, activities, and room setups you'd expect, making them a home away from home where you can veg out for days or weeks. There's not much a hotel can offer that a cruise ship can't — except for an Olympic-sized pool, because that might tip the whole thing over. That's just one of the unsettling reasons why you may want to avoid taking a cruise.

Seasoned cruisers know the sad truth: cruise ship pools are notoriously puny. Sure, you can bask on the swanky sundecks and snag a lounge chair for some prime sunbathing (but be careful about hogging them, lest you want to drive your fellow cruisemates up the wall), but actually swimming laps in the pool? Forget it. These tiny, shallow puddles are essentially all the same whether you're on a luxurious Caribbean trip or a budget-friendly Margaritaville cruise.

One disappointed customer on Reddit described cruise pools as a "glorified feet soaker section." Then again, these pools are tiny for a reason: safety. A bigger pool could cause the ship to capsize because of something called the "free surface effect." So, next time you're disappointed by the size of your cruise ship's pool, just remember it's keeping you afloat — literally.

