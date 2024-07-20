Margaritaville Cruises Are Affordable, But Are They Even Worth That Low Of A Price?

It may be tempting to get "wasted away again in Margaritaville," but have you ever wondered if Margaritaville cruises are really just a waste? The party cruise is known for being among the cheapest out there, with tickets ranging from $65 to $599 before taxes and fees. The inaugural sailing of Margaritaville At Sea Paradise took place in April 2022. A second ship, Margaritaville At Sea Islander, began sailing in June 2024."From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we're able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea," noted CEO John Cohlan in a press release.

A review by Christina Jane at Business Insider notes that even a low fee is too much for what you get. Jane noted the services were so underwhelming they even fell short of her modest expectations. From subpar food to tiny pools, bad entertainment, and delays, she wrote that she wouldn't go on another Margaritaville cruise in the future. In fact, she explained that of the five dining facilities onboard, only two were included in the ticket price.

Aside from anecdotal evidence from individual experiences, Margaritaville at Sea has a lot of chips stacked against it. From poor BBB ratings to dangerous conditions on board, the cruise line appears to be treading water despite only being a few years old.

