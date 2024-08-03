England's Most Underrated Coastal Destination Is A District Full Of Quirky Beach Towns
You might not picture beautiful beaches when you're thinking about a trip to England, but that's just what you'll find along the Suffolk Coast. Of course, they all have their classically British quirks too. Whether you're on the hunt for crooked cottages or Anglo-Saxon history, visitors can look forward to munching on fish and chips and (hopefully) soaking up the rare English sun.
From the colorful to the straight up eccentric, Suffolk runs the gamut when it comes to unique and underrated beach towns to explore. From a mess of color on Aldeburgh's rainbow seafront to Lowestoft's technicolor beach huts and the topsy-turvy cottages to match in Lavenham or the cloud-reaching architecture in Thorpeness. There's also plenty to do for history buffs, including hunting for fossils along the coastline and discovering Roman history.
About a two-hour drive from London, the Suffolk Coast is a lesser-visited area of Southern England that deserves more recognition. Spanning 50 miles, this stretch of coast is sandwiched between Essex and Norfolk, starting with Felixstowe in the south and ending with Walberswick in the north. Whether you're a history buff, an intrepid adventurer, or just seriously love digging your toes in the sand, this overlooked British region has something to keep anyone occupied.
What is the prettiest Suffolk beach?
For lovers of windswept coastlines and rugged stretches of sand, the Suffolk Coast is a beautiful respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life. But seashore lovers might be wondering, "What is the prettiest Suffolk beach to visit?" That will depend on your personal coastal preferences.
Although you won't find the U.K.'s top-rated beaches or the tropical islets of a Caribbean island, there are dozens of miles of stunning coastline to choose from in Suffolk. Some of the most beautiful beaches in Suffolk include Covehithe, known for its driftwood and solitude, as well as Dunwich Beach, one of England's shingle beaches with a pebbly coastline fringed with bright purple heather in the summer months. Still, if you're an early riser, Lowestoft Beach is the first place in England to see the sunrise as the country's furthest eastern point.
Orford Ness Beach is particularly isolated, reached only by ferry, and equally gorgeous, although you may want to avoid swimming at this beach as it was once used as a testing site for atomic bombs. Roam the delicate ecosystems that surround the coast here and admire the red and white striped lighthouse, standing guard over the North Sea. If it's a stereotypical British beach you're after, Southwold Beach is just the place with its colorful beach huts that overlook the ocean.
Things to do on the Suffolk Coast
Despite its reputation as an off-the-beaten-path English destination, there are tons of things to see and do in Suffolk. From delighting in the traditional British pastime of a classic fish and chips to living out your Jane Austen dreams at the Somerleyton Hall, you can easily fill a few days to a week uncovering the region.
If all things quintessential British charm melt your heart, head to tiny Suffolk villages like Snape Maltings, tucked along the River Alde, or Thorpeness and its quirky, lakefront homes. For Harry Potter buffs, make a beeline straight for Lavenham, a tiny village that happens to be the backdrop for Godric's Hollow in "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1". Some of the Tudor homes here, including the famous Crooked House, date back to the 14th century!
Anglo-Saxon history also abounds along the Suffolk Coast. Uncover it in Sutton-Hoo, a famous royal burial ground. Explore the site, an unassuming earthen mound covered in grass, that once held treasures deep below the earth's surface. Although it's not known who was buried here as the body has since disappeared, it's thought that it was an Anglo-Saxon king due to the quality of artifacts found inside and the immense amount of labor it would've taken to construct the burial site around the 88 foot-long ship he was laid to rest in.