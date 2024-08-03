England's Most Underrated Coastal Destination Is A District Full Of Quirky Beach Towns

You might not picture beautiful beaches when you're thinking about a trip to England, but that's just what you'll find along the Suffolk Coast. Of course, they all have their classically British quirks too. Whether you're on the hunt for crooked cottages or Anglo-Saxon history, visitors can look forward to munching on fish and chips and (hopefully) soaking up the rare English sun.

Advertisement

From the colorful to the straight up eccentric, Suffolk runs the gamut when it comes to unique and underrated beach towns to explore. From a mess of color on Aldeburgh's rainbow seafront to Lowestoft's technicolor beach huts and the topsy-turvy cottages to match in Lavenham or the cloud-reaching architecture in Thorpeness. There's also plenty to do for history buffs, including hunting for fossils along the coastline and discovering Roman history.

About a two-hour drive from London, the Suffolk Coast is a lesser-visited area of Southern England that deserves more recognition. Spanning 50 miles, this stretch of coast is sandwiched between Essex and Norfolk, starting with Felixstowe in the south and ending with Walberswick in the north. Whether you're a history buff, an intrepid adventurer, or just seriously love digging your toes in the sand, this overlooked British region has something to keep anyone occupied.

Advertisement