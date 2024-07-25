Here's Why You Should Never Place Anything Fragile In Checked Luggage

If you're going on a trip and bringing something fragile, you've probably got some anxiety about it. What if it breaks? How do you wrap it? In which bag should you pack it? Does a fragile sticker make a difference? If you're going somewhere close, you have the option to ship it instead, but that isn't always possible. It's worrying if you check it in your suitcase as you don't have your eyes on it and anything can happen. As it turns out, that worry is well-placed. You shouldn't pack fragile items in your checked baggage. You should always put them in your carry-on, and an Instagram video shared by user @pubity shows us the reason why. Baggage handlers often toss suitcases down long ramps, which can lead to damage.

If you haven't packed your fragile item well enough, or it's a shape that doesn't stand up well to being tossed around (like a plate or a hollow item like a vase), it's likely to make it to your destination in pieces. By packing it in your carry-on bag, it's got a better chance of arriving intact. That said, there are a few things you can do to help if you have no choice but to check it. There are also some tips you should know, even if you're packing Grandma's favorite crystal duck in your carry-on bag.