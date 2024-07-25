Here's Why You Should Never Place Anything Fragile In Checked Luggage
If you're going on a trip and bringing something fragile, you've probably got some anxiety about it. What if it breaks? How do you wrap it? In which bag should you pack it? Does a fragile sticker make a difference? If you're going somewhere close, you have the option to ship it instead, but that isn't always possible. It's worrying if you check it in your suitcase as you don't have your eyes on it and anything can happen. As it turns out, that worry is well-placed. You shouldn't pack fragile items in your checked baggage. You should always put them in your carry-on, and an Instagram video shared by user @pubity shows us the reason why. Baggage handlers often toss suitcases down long ramps, which can lead to damage.
If you haven't packed your fragile item well enough, or it's a shape that doesn't stand up well to being tossed around (like a plate or a hollow item like a vase), it's likely to make it to your destination in pieces. By packing it in your carry-on bag, it's got a better chance of arriving intact. That said, there are a few things you can do to help if you have no choice but to check it. There are also some tips you should know, even if you're packing Grandma's favorite crystal duck in your carry-on bag.
Why you shouldn't check fragile items and what to do if you have no choice
Baggage handlers work really hard. You think getting that carry-on bag into the overhead bin by yourself is rough? Imagine having to lift hundreds of suitcases all day. The fact that our bags get to us largely in one piece most of the time is pretty miraculous. However, things do get thrown and mistreated sometimes, as you can see in that Instagram video below.
There are steps you can take to help prevent your bag from being thrown as often, like getting a four-wheeled piece of luggage so it can be rolled or slid between handlers easier than a bag with two wheels or none at all. You can certainly add a fragile sticker on your bag, but do note that it doesn't always matter. In a 2023 Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) thread, baggage handler u/SimPilotAdamT was asked if handlers treat an item with a fragile sticker differently or worse than ones without. He said, "Some of us are tempted to treat them worse, but we never do." However, he added, "Having a fragile tag doesn't really make a difference."
If you must check your item, make sure it's packed well. Stuff any cavities in the item with bubble wrap or socks. Wrap the entire thing in bubble wrap. Make sure you have a full bag so it doesn't slide around. Don't pack heavy things with it, and use packing material like cardboard to lay around the wrapped item for extra padding.
What to know about fragile items in your carry-on
Before you leave, check with your airline to see what their fragile item policy is if you have to check it with your bag. It's likely to be similar to the one United Airlines has, which states that they're not liable for any loss, damage, or delays. (The company recommends putting fragile items in your carry-on as well.) However, if you do pack something in your carry-on or personal item, there are still dangers.
Even though the bag will be in your hands and near your person, it can still be banged around, whether it's a slip while lifting it to the overhead bin or getting kicked while boarding. It's worth packing it with the techniques we suggested above, even though it likely won't be thrown. It's a good idea to put it in the middle of the bag with soft things around it like a puffy coat, a hoodie, or a blanket. A carry-on with a hard case is your best bet.
You should also make sure it's in the overhead or at the very least, in your more stable bag. If you have to put it under your seat, there is the danger of smashing it with your own feet, or by someone climbing over you to get out to use the restroom. In an aisle seat, it could slip into the actual aisle and get hit by a passing passenger or a beverage cart.