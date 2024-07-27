Non-Travelers Are Allowed To Go Beyond Security At These 5 US Airports

One of the jarring things about watching films that include airports pre-9/11 is that non-ticketed passengers could go to the gate. Yet, since September 11, 2001, not having guests past security has been the norm. However, there are a few select airports around the country that still allow non-ticketed passengers through TSA. It's possible at airports in Detroit, Orange County, Orlando, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.

The reason non-ticketed passengers are generally not allowed past security is because of the increased security measures and implementation of the TSA. "Before 9/11, security was almost invisible, and it was really designed to be that way," Jeff Price told NPR. Price was the assistant security director at Denver International Airport on September 11, 2001, and is now an aviation security expert at Metropolitan State University of Denver. "You could walk up to the gate at the very last minute. You did not have to have a boarding pass. All you had to do was go through the security checkpoint — no questions asked, no ID needed."

The process to go past security at the few airports that allow it isn't quite as simple as pre-9/11. Even so, with just a matter of a visitor's pass, you can relive your favorite movie airport moment and feel like it's 1999 again.

