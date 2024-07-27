Non-Travelers Are Allowed To Go Beyond Security At These 5 US Airports
One of the jarring things about watching films that include airports pre-9/11 is that non-ticketed passengers could go to the gate. Yet, since September 11, 2001, not having guests past security has been the norm. However, there are a few select airports around the country that still allow non-ticketed passengers through TSA. It's possible at airports in Detroit, Orange County, Orlando, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.
The reason non-ticketed passengers are generally not allowed past security is because of the increased security measures and implementation of the TSA. "Before 9/11, security was almost invisible, and it was really designed to be that way," Jeff Price told NPR. Price was the assistant security director at Denver International Airport on September 11, 2001, and is now an aviation security expert at Metropolitan State University of Denver. "You could walk up to the gate at the very last minute. You did not have to have a boarding pass. All you had to do was go through the security checkpoint — no questions asked, no ID needed."
The process to go past security at the few airports that allow it isn't quite as simple as pre-9/11. Even so, with just a matter of a visitor's pass, you can relive your favorite movie airport moment and feel like it's 1999 again.
Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Also known as one of the country's best airports, the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) is one of the spots where non-travelers can pass through security. Its program is called the DTW Destination Pass and allows visitors up to the gates. It is an option at both of the airport's terminals, McNamara and Evans, and can be applied for and used on the same day between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
DTW's Destination Pass launched in 2019, but the airport automated the program in 2023. "It's been a huge success so far," Matt Morawski, director of communications and external affairs at DTW told Michigan Public Radio in May 2024. "Since October, we've issued 25,000 destination passes. So the demand is there...Other airports have the program where, you know, you submit in advance. But, we're one of the first to have this kiosk."
All you need to do is scan a U.S. government-issued ID at the kiosk. When you're cleared, you receive a pass to show TSA. DTW notes that, if you use the program, you are still required to adhere to TSA regulations. That includes things like the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Pass holders can be under 18-years-old, but will require an adult to accompany them at the airport.
John Wayne Airport
Out in Orange County, John Wayne Airport (SNA) has its own post-security access pass known as OC AirPASS. Similar to DTW, but without the automation, OC AirPASS users can apply in person the same day that they want to use it. All you need is a valid government-issued ID. You can go to the Information Booth in any of the terminals between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to apply for a pass.
Once you're approved, you go through TSA security screening like any traveling passenger with your pass. You are only allowed one personal item and minors under 18 must have an accompanying adult. Keep in mind that you also need to have your pass on you at all times. Although the application window ends at 7 p.m., anyone with an OC AirPASS can be in the terminal until 11 p.m. Readmission is also not permitted, so if you leave the airport you cannot come back on the same day with the same pass.
Besides saying goodbye or hello to loved ones at their gate, there are other perks to acquiring a pass. Over in SNA Terminal C, you'll find the Vi Smith Gallery where you can view the artwork with rotating exhibitions.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) launched its own option known as the MSY Guest Pass on December 4, 2019. What makes this post-security guest program stand out is that it has a sanctioned limit. Only 50 visitors are allowed per weekday and 100 on Saturday or Sunday. Additionally, visitors under 12 do not need a pass but do need an accompanying adult with a valid Guest Pass.
MSY Guest Passes are issued every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and reservations have to be made at least 24 hours in advance. Unlike the other airports mentioned so far, walk-ups are not allowed and every guest has to be pre-registered. Before the pass is issued, staff will check to see if you have a registration on file. Also, be sure that the registration name matches the name on your government-issued ID.
Once you receive the pass, you will go through the TSA general screening on Level 2. All guests are required to follow the TSA luggage protocols, including the liquids rules. If you have any questions or concerns related to TSA, here is the easy way to get them answered before you visit!
Orlando International Airport
Considering that Orlando International Airport (MCO) is the worst airport for layovers in the U.S., this guest pass program could come in handy for having local friends visit. Started as a pilot program in September 2023, the ExperienceMCO Visitor Pass Program allows non-traveling guests to visit Terminal C. As of this writing, guests are only allowed in Terminal C. Though, after a nearly $3 billion build, Terminal C is a destination in itself with 23 eateries and lots of shops (including the Walt Disney World Store and Universal Orlando store).
Visitors can apply for the program up to a week in advance from the airport website. Although the site doesn't specify an allotted number, there is a cap for visitors each day. If your ExperienceMCO application is accepted, you'll get an approval email "after midnight on the day of your visit," per the website. When you receive your pass via email, be sure to securely save it digitally because printed passes are not allowed. Entry for visitors is allowed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
As with the other airports, you are required to go through TSA security screening before going further into the terminal. The airport also notes expedited screening and Trusted Traveler programs, such as TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and MCO Reserve, cannot be used with the ExperienceMCO Visitor Pass. All ExperienceMCO guests must leave by 8 p.m.
Philadelphia International Airport
Leave it to the City of Brotherly Love to have an airport visitor program. What could be more lovely for departing travelers than an extended goodbye? After all, that's part of the reason the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) created the program, according to the director of marketing and branding, Megan O'Connell, on the PHL website.
Named the PHL Wingmate Guest Pass, this post-security airport visitor program started in November 2023. Wingmate allows visitors to come to the airport for its amenities or say goodbye to a loved one. It even comes with select dining and shopping deals, too! So make sure you have enough time to visit the many shops or over 150 eateries within PHL.
Even though the application process says it should be done one to seven days before a visit, guests can apply same day too. However, anyone who applies in advance will get an email after midnight on their visit day confirming or denying their application status. If granted, guests will receive their pass digitally to show security on their approved visit day. On the visit day, non-traveling guests can proceed to the A-East or D/E security checkpoints to check in for their airport adventure.