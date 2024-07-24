The Time Of Day You Should Avoid Flying During The Summer At All Costs

Sometimes it's unavoidable, but if you live in the United States, you should do your best not to book summer flights that leave later in the day if at all possible. There are plenty of dates that could lay claim to being the worst days of the year to fly, but meteorologist Chris Bianchi (@weatherchris) took to TikTok to explain why summer nights might be the worst. Bianchi explained that the weather was to blame for him shooting the video at nearly 2 a.m. during his own at least three-hour delay. He also gave some advice to help prevent the same thing from happening to you.

"Never book a flight in the afternoon or especially at night during the summertime months in the United States," Bianchi stated in his video. He explained why, unfortunately, passengers spending these types of irritating late nights stranded at the airport is pretty common. Thunderstorms are most likely to form in warm weather, which means that flying in the summer in general increases the risk. Storms form when the air is hot and wet, and those conditions are more likely to occur in the afternoon and evening, making this just about the worst time to book a flight.